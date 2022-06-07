ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Al Boum Photo: Two-time Cheltenham Gold Cup winner and stablemate Melon retired

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo-time Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo and stablemate Melon have been retired from racing. Irish trainer Willie Mullins said the pair are now set to begin eventing careers. Al Boum Photo gave Mullins a first Gold Cup...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy, in one sentence, hits Saudi-backed LIV Golf where it hurts

Rory McIlroy entertained. And he was entertained. Over the next weeks, months and quite possibly years, you’re going to be hearing a lot about “entertained.” But wait, you say. Don’t you know the show you’re watching when you flip on the golf, or pass through the gate? That’s true. You’re not going to see a dunk or a touchdown, though now you can sometimes see Charles Barkley and Tom Brady. Still, that doesn’t mean you should sit on your birdies and eagles, and that’s the message that will be spun from this crowd that hopes to turn golf on its head, the LIV Golf Invitational Series. On Saturday, they completed their first-ever tournament and, along the way, trotted out shotgun starts and neon-colored leaderboards that let out video-game dings, and big cash prizes.
GOLF
The US Sun

Soccer Aid – England 1 World XI 1 LIVE SCORE: Both teams net penalties as game level – updates from Unicef charity game

SOCCER AID is UNDERWAY, with football stars, Hollywood A-listers and music artists taking to the field. Charity fundraiser Soccer Aid is returning to the capital to raise money for a fantastic cause - Unicef. Thought of in 2006 by iconic song-writer Robbie Williams, a combination of ex-professional footballers and celebrities...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Andy Murray beaten by Matteo Berrettini in epic Stuttgart Open final

Andy Murray was beaten by Matteo Berrettini’s powerful performance in an epic Stuttgart Open final on Sunday.The Italian, leaning on his heavy serve, triumphed over three sets (6-4, 5-7, 6-3) following two hours and 40 minutes of brilliant tennis on the grass of Tennis Club Weissenhof.Murray hung in and battled back from a set to level at one apiece, before the energy-sapping conditions and lengthy rallies forced him to take two medical timeouts, with significant work applied to his left hip by a physiotherapist.But after saving one championship point at 3-5 in the third set, the three-time grand slam champion’s...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy