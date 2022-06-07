Richardson ISD holding 'Backpack Bash' for students

In Richardson, school leaders are working to help even more students when they return to class this fall.

School has only been out a couple of weeks and already leaders are already working on the districts annual Backpack Bash, expecting to provide 7,500 backpacks to students this year. Last year the district supplied 5,000 backpacks to students in need.

The backpacks are filled with all kinds of back to school stuff including school supplies, hygiene kits, and health care products.

Richardson ISD families can register online and the backpacks will be handed out July 30th and August 6th.

The district says donations are always welcome. You can donate money, food, supplies or in-kind items like hair cuts.