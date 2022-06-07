ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Russian, Turkish defence ministers discuss Syria, grain exports from Ukraine

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZ5A4_0g3FivJd00

June 7 (Reuters) - The Russian and Turkish defence ministers discussed a potential grain exports corridor from Ukraine as well as northern Syria in a call on Tuesday, Turkey's defence ministry said, as Ankara and Moscow gear up for talks between their foreign ministers.

NATO member Turkey shares a sea border with both Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea, and has been working to mediate in their war. It has supported Kyiv, but refused to impose sanctions on Moscow. Russia and Turkey also back opposing sides in Syria.

The call comes after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced two weeks ago that his country would launch new military offensives into northern Syria targeting the Kurdish YPG militia, which it deems a terrorist organisation.

During the call, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu that "the necessary response will be given to actions aimed at disrupting the stability achieved in the region and the presence of terrorists in the region is not acceptable," Turkey's Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Ankara says it must act because Washington and Moscow broke promises to push the YPG 30 km (18 miles) from the border after a 2019 Turkish offensive, and says attacks from YPG-controlled areas have increased.

Akar also "reminded that previous agreements on this issue need to be adhered to," his office said.

The call comes a day before the two countries' foreign ministers meet in Ankara for talks on United Nations-led efforts to open a safe corridor for Ukrainian grain shipments and Syria. read more

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February halted Kyiv's Black Sea grain exports, threatening a global food crisis.

Akar and Shoigu evaluated "all measures that can be taken regarding the safe shipment of grains, sunflower, and all other agricultural products," the Turkish Defence Ministry said.

Earlier, Akar had said Turkey was in contact with Russia and Ukraine to conclude the efforts soon.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Russian separatist troops mutiny against Putin on video: Commander complains his men have been thrown into bloody fighting without food, equipment or medicine and despite suffering 'chronic illness'

Conscripted troops sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have mutinied on camera, saying they have been sent to the frontlines without equipment, medicine or food. In footage posted on Telegram, the soldiers - who claimed to be from the 113th rifle regiment of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic - say they have been fighting for months in 'hunger and cold' without proper kit or medical care.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Black Sea#Russian#Turkish#Nato#Kurdish#Ypg#Defence Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

476K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy