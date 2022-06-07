ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

The Hopewell Juneteenth Freedom Festival is back

By Marysa Tuttle
 5 days ago

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell announced the ‘Juneteenth Freedom Festival’ is returning after a short hiatus.

The festival was put on a temporary pause after being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free festival takes place June 18 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. by the river at City Park located at 205 Appomattox Street.

Colonial Williamsburg offering free admission for first time ever as part of Juneteenth celebration

The festival is returning with spoken word performances and interactive history lessons given from the First Friday Freedom Open Mic Team’s poets and writers. They are also hosting US Olympian and professional rugby player Naya Tapper with a meet-and-greet and youth recreational activities led by her.

A showcasing of cultural rituals and celebrations will be led by Capiku Cultural Center and Free Bangura of Untold RVA, which will include Afro-Caribbean dancing with guests Kevin LaMarr Jones and CLAVES UNIDOS.

Music will be provided by DJ Dr. Smooth and performances by Mojo Parker, Chiquita Cross, and LoveJoi. Food and drinks will be provided by local food trucks and vendors.

#Juneteenth
