ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

37-year-old man killed after a five-vehicle pile-up in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JAqMY_0g3Fidfn00
37-year-old man killed after a five-vehicle pile-up in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report

On Sunday, a 37-year-old man lost his life following a multi-vehicle wreck in Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal five-vehicle pile-up took place at 9:30 p.m. on I-24 West near Haywood Lane in an active construction zone [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0g3Fidfn00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Browse through Today’s Tennessee Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

43-year-old Daniel Whitson dead after an auto-pedestrian collision on I-24 in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

43-year-old Daniel Whitson dead after an auto-pedestrian collision on I-24 in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 43-year-old Daniel Whitson as the man who lost his life after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night in Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 8:50 p.m. on I-24 West near the I-40 split [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
lite987whop.com

Tennessee man flown to Nashville hospital after morning accident

A Tennessee man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his tractor-trailer went off Lewis Road and overturned Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Nichols identified the driver as 47-year old Steven Whited of Hendersonville and said it’s possible a load shift caused him to lose control and overturn.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 critically injured in shooting on Murfreesboro Pike

News Weather Traffic Watch Sports Newsletters Community Perfect Health/Home More Jobs. Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured. 1 critically injured in shooting on Murfreesboro …. I-40 Eastbound reopens following multivehicle crash. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for June 12, 2022. 2 dead, 2 injured...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

"Rock Burglar" Case in Murfreesboro Remains OPEN as Metro Police in Nashville Make Arrests in the "Sledgehammer Crew" Burglaries

In Murfreesboro, police continue to investigate the serial criminal dubbed the “Rock Burglar,” who is accused of breaking into more than 30-businesses. Meanwhile in Nashville, a case that had similar characteristics is coming to a close and inching its way towards the judicial system. However, one shining difference in the Metro case is that the suspects allegedly used a sledgehammer instead of a rock to gain entry into a large number of businesses, which is why the suspects were nicknamed the “Sledgehammer Crew,” according to Metro-Nashville Police.
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Accident#Tn#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#Tennessee Accident News
WSMV

Thieves break into Airbnb, steal cash, rental car during CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group from Texas just had their trip to Nashville derailed after their rental house and car stolen by thieves while they attended CMA Fest. The group traveled from San Antonio, Texas, this week to enjoy all the country music CMA Fest has to offer in Nashville. They rented a townhome on Airbnb near Vanderbilt University on Convent Place and rented a vehicle for the long weekend.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox17.com

Body recovered from Percy Priest Lake, identified as Murfeesboro man

UPDATE (6/11/22): The victim is identified by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency as 49-year-old Peter Ciesielski, of Murfreesboro. Ciesielski was reported missing on June 5. His unoccupied kayak has been found. ------------ NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A body has been recovered from Percy Priest Lake tonight. Nashville's Office of Emergency Management...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Flown To Nashville Hospital After Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his tractor-trailer overturned on Lewis Road in Crofton Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the truck was northbound when the driver lost control causing it to run off the road and overturn. The driver was taken by ambulance to...
CROFTON, KY
WSMV

Body found in Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was discovered near a marina on Percy Priest Lake on Thursday morning. According to Nashville Fire Department, a boater spotted the body in the water near Elm Hill Marina. NFD personnel, along with Nashville Emergency Ops and Metro Police responded to the scene for the extraction.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy