PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Friday marks the deadline for school districts in Rhode Island to notify the Department of Education of any safety issues in school buildings. By the end of the day, school districts must have their surveys submitted to the Department of Education. From there, the results will be assessed and recommendations will be provided. Dr. Lawrence Filippelli, a member of the Rhode Island School Safety Committee said they are mainly looking to improve camera systems and entrance security at schools.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO