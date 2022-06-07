ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Magazine Dreams': Taylour Paige and Hayley Bennett Join Jonathan Majors in Bodybuilding Drama

By John Ridlehoover
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn October of last year, it was announced Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country, Loki) would be starring in an upcoming bodybuilder drama film called Magazine Dreams. Now, actors Taylour Paige (Zola) and Hayley Bennett (The Devil All the Time) have joined the cast as well, though it hasn't been revealed who they...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheryl E Preston

Harrison Wagoner death update

Jack Wagomer, Kristina Wagoner, Harrison WagonerSoaps She Knows. Harrison Wagoner the 27-year-old son of actors Jack and Kristina Wagoner was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot early on Monday morning June 6th. In 2016 Harrison was missing for 5 days and his father revealed that he feared for his son's life because he dealt with drug and alcohol addiction. NBC News has confirmed that Wagner was found unresponsive in the 11200 block of Chandler Boulevard and pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 5 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Collider

'Mayans M.C.' Season 4 Edward James Olmos & Michael Olmos on Their Father-Son Dynamic on Set

From showrunner Elgin James, the fourth season of the FX drama series Mayans M.C. has brought the war directly to the doorstep of Santo Padre, forcing them to not only face retaliation from other chapters out for blood after an attempt to align under one King blew up in their faces, but also deal with the Sons of Anarchy seizing on every opportunity to take them out. EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) and his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) are fracturing under the weight of it all, as the Club tries to figure out its next steps.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Adds Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, and More

The cast of Yellowstone, Paramount's mega-success series is expanding in Season 5, and fan-favorites Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) and Wendy Moniz (Governor Lynelle Perry) have been upped to series regulars. The new season will also feature Kai Caster as Rowdy, a young cowboy, and Lainey Wilson as a musician named Abby. Lilli Kay will play Clara Brewer, the new assistant for one of the Duttons. Dawn Olivieri will play Sarah Atwood, a confident, corporate shark and a new arrival to Montana.
TV SERIES
Collider

Every Russo Brothers Movie, Ranked According to IMDb

The Russo Brothers have an impressive list of credits to their name. They’ve played their hand at comedy, drama, and have been welcomed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with open arms – making an impression as the creative masterminds behind some of Marvel’s best and most significant movies.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Daniels
Person
Maia Mitchell
Person
Dan Gilroy
Person
William Fichtner
Person
Alex Roe
Person
Paige
Person
Taylour Paige
Person
Thomas Jane
Person
Jonathan Majors
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Maika Monroe
Person
Emory Cohen
Collider

9 Movie Soundtracks That Live Rent Free In Our Head

When you're a cinephile it's easy to find something worthy of appreciation in every cinematic offering. Be it a single, powerful shot or a memorable line delivery, even movies considered total train wrecks (like Tommy Wiseau's comically terrible The Room) have garnered cult appreciation over time. Although some visual offerings can be lackluster, there's always one thing that can save them: a killer soundtrack.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Big Time Adolescence’ Illustrates How Some Friendships Should Stay in the Past

For decades, films have placed emphasis on romantic love, while stories about platonic love have often taken a backseat. Thankfully, in recent years, films about the nuanced complications and intimacy of friendship have seen a resurgence, with box office hits such as Booksmart, and Bridesmaids, and, in 2019, a stunning debut from writer-director Jason Orley titled Big Time Adolescence. This coming of age story which premiered at Sundance Film Festival to a widely positive reception adds an entrancing new layer to the discussion of friendships on screen.
MOVIES
Collider

How the Pink Ranger, Team Rocket, and Jigglypuff Helped Forge My Queer Identity

“Pterodactyl!” I screamed. It was “morphin’ time” during our game of Power Rangers and, just like the characters in the show, we had to shout the name of the dinosaur spirit that gave us our morphing powers. My choice of dinosaur stopped the game. My friends, all young boys, were confused. They all asked some variation of, “Why did you pick the girl one?” I am sure I tried to offer some sort of logical response about how there were more of us than there were boy rangers, but I ended up just shouting, “Tyrannosaurus,” and the game carried on as normal. But their question continued to circle my mind. Why did I choose the Pink Ranger?
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Bodybuilding#Nightcrawler#Demon House
Collider

Why Talia Burns Is One of 'First Kill's Most Compelling Characters

Editor's Note: The following contains First Kill Season 1 spoilers.Set in a world full of vampires and monsters, and based on the short story by V.E. Schwab, Netflix’s First Kill explores the forbidden romance between monster hunter Calliope “Cal” Burns (Imani Lewis) and vampire Juliette Fairmont (Sarah Catherine Hook) and the impact their romance has on those around them. Particularly, the impact it has on their families, both of which are set in their traditions and appalled at the mere thought of this relationship. The series, overall, does a rather great job at developing almost every member of their main cast, making viewers feel for them from the very beginning. While every character has their own unique and exciting journeys during the season, Cal’s mother Talia Burns (Aubin Wise) stands out as a character that shines so brightly, it’s impossible not to love her.
TV SERIES
Collider

The Best TV Shows You’re (Probably) Not Watching Right Now But Should

Heels (2021 -) The culture around pro wrestling is arguably more interesting than the actual shows themselves. Michael Waldron's Heels really captures the unique essence of pro wrestling and merges it with incredibly captivating family drama. The show stars Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, a hard-working wrestler in the small...
TV SERIES
Collider

7 Killer Kids Documentaries That'll Keep You Up At Night

Films like We Need to Talk About Kevin highlighted a phenomenon that fascinates the true-crime community. What drives a child to kill? A small study conducted by criminologist Dr Adrian Raine found that approximately 50% of antisocial behavior could be attributed to genetic influences. Essentially, children are at the mercy of nature and nurture when learning which path to take.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Every 'Ms. Marvel' Episode 1 Comics Easter Eggs, Revealed

Editor's Note: The following contains Ms. Marvel Episode 1 spoilers. Ms. Marvel debuted on Disney+ just this week, but it’s already given MCU fans plenty to chew on, given how jam packed it is with Easter Eggs. While the most recent MCU series Moon Knight all but ignored the rest of the Marvel universe to focus on Marc Spector’s (Oscar Isaac) story entirely, Ms. Marvel is relishing its position as a series able to comment on the events of the MCU from almost an outsider’s perspective. This is why fan girl Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is our window into all things established about the superheroes in the Marvel world, and why the first episode is an MCU Easter Egg feast for the ages.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

'Top Gun: Maverick': How Hangman Honors Iceman's Legacy

Top Gun: Maverick managed to do the seemingly impossible. It handled the cultural legacy of Tony Scott’s original film with respect. Part of the reason that Top Gun is such a beloved classic is its sincerity. There’s barely an ounce of cynicism in the film, which puts it into stark contrast with most of today’s blockbusters. Would the straight-faced good nature of 1986 feel out-of-touch in 2022? Surprisingly, no. Top Gun: Maverick has a big heart, and isn’t afraid to recontextualize many of the story beats and characters from the first film.
COMBAT SPORTS
Collider

Marvel's Thunderbolts Explained: Who's in the Antihero Super Team?

With Jake Schreier reportedly chosen to helm a film adaptation of the Thunderbolts, the iconic antihero team gets one step closer to their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. During multiple Phase 4 productions, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Hawkeye, the MCU has been teasing a secret team formed by previous villains and meta-humans who don’t entirely fall on the hero side of the super business. So, with the announcement that Schreier is handling a Thunderbolts adaptation, it’s fair to assume that the moving pieces Marvel set into motion will pay off with the superteam's MCU debut. But who are the Thunderbolts in Marvel Comics? And what can the comics tell us about the Thunderbolts movie?
MOVIES
Collider

From Guaplord to Chad, The 10 Best Pete Davidson Sketches on 'SNL'

Pete Davidson was part of the Saturday Night Live cast since 2014 when he was just 20. Recently departed in an emotional season 47 finale, Davidson was the first person born in the 1990s to join the cast, and one of the youngest members of SNL history. Davidson stars in many of SNL’s sketches, with many of them earning millions of views. He is perhaps most known for playing Chad, a deadpan recurring character whose catchphrase is simply “ok” or “I’m good”.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

9 Most Shocking Twist Endings in Horror Movies

Horror films tap into the greatest fears of the human psyche. Amongst them are fears of passion, fears of the body, and anxieties of suffering. But the greatest fear many viewers experience is the unknown and unpredictability. One method horror films attempt to showcase such ideas is the classic twist ending. In horror, twist endings can make all the difference between a good scary movie and a great one.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch ‘Dark Winds’: Where to Stream the Mystery Thriller Series

AMC’s new thriller series Dark Winds explores violent and inexplicable crimes in a remote settlement in the Navajo Nation. Zahn McClarnon (Westworld) and Kiowa Gordon (The Twilight Saga) play the role of two police officers, Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee respectively, who take up the investigation. Soon they learn that there’s a lot more to the series of crimes that seem unrelated at first. Based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, the dark, psychological series is created by Graham Roland (Jack Ryan) and also stars Noah Emmerich, Jessica Matten, Rainn Wilson, and Deanna Allison in major roles.
TV SERIES
Collider

How 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Showcases Dustin’s Journey from Sidekick to Leader

Stranger Things first debuted six years ago as an homage to everything 80s with especially strong references to Dungeons and Dragons, The Goonies, and E.T. As the show has progressed, the cast has aged, and as we’ve moved through the 80s the characters have grown into their own people distinct from their references and compelling for their own journeys.
TV SERIES
Collider

The 10 Best HBO Shows to Binge Watch This Summer

HBO has been setting the highest standard for television for decades now. The most groundbreaking shows have come from HBO, and there is no doubt that the current state of the quality of television shows would be nowhere near as good without the groundwork laid by the network. HBO, however, is not just about the past, as they continue to produce the greatest collection of television shows that are offered on TV today.
TV SERIES
Collider

9 Shows like 'The Orville' to Watch Next for More Zany Intergalactic Adventures

What do you get when you combine Star Trek vibes and the creator and writer of Family Guy? Come aboard The Orville! Created by Seth MacFarlane, the comedy series first hit screens in 2017 and follows the adventures, and misadventures, of the exploratory spaceship the USS Orville. The captain of this ship is Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), whose leadership of his team is complicated by having to work with his ex-wife, Commander Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki).
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy