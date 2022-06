By Page Leggett Duke Energy teammates are sponsoring and attending Pride Month parades and festivals, but it is far from the only work they do to support the LGBTQ+ community. Education is a core part of the Duke Energy employee resource groups’ (ERG) mission. The company’s Indiana WeR1 chapter, formed last year, will participate in the Indy Pride Parade for the first time.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO