Get Marty: Heartwarming surprise for man who asked to dumpster dive for used mattress

By Marty Griffin
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 5 days ago

It's a message to Get Marty that we just had to share because it's so humble.

Timothy: “I was calling because I need a full-size bed, and I was wondering because I’ve heard you say on your program you’re friends with the Levin’s owner… and was wondering if maybe I could get like a bed from their dumpster because my current one is 45 years old and it’s messing my back up worse than it already is. If they can’t do that it’s fine…”


He wasn't looking for a free mattress and didn't even suggest it. He just wanted to look for someone else's old mattress to replace his own with something in better shape. Well as soon as I told Levin Furniture & Mattress Chairman Robert Levin about the message, he didn't hesitate to jump in.

Watch the video on this page to see the moment Timothy finds out he's being taken care of in a big way.

Robert Levin, Chairman: “Marty, we have a full-size mattress ready to go for him.  We are donating a full-size Simmons/Beautyrest hybrid mattress, medium feel. We sell it for $1400 and we will donate to him.”
How freaking cool is that?!?!

That is from a company that doesn't just talk about being part of the community, that's a company that steps up and takes action in the community.

#Mattress Company#Dumpster#Simmons Beautyrest#Levin Furniture Photo
KDKA News Radio

