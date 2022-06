Kathy Loftin's dog Reba has been missing since June 1. She said she's tried everything -- she's put up signs, hiked the mountain she lives on, and even hired blood hounds to help in her search. So far, she's gotten nowhere. Now Loftin's offering a $5,000 reward -- no questions asked -- to anyone who can bring Reba home.

ETOWAH COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO