Aiden Fucci appears in court on murder charge, pretrial continued to August

By Sheldon Gardner, St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 5 days ago
Aiden Fucci, who is accused of fatally stabbing classmate Tristyn Bailey, appeared in court for a pretrial hearing Tuesday morning.

Fucci, 15, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Bailey, 13, in May 2021. Both teens attended Patriot Oaks Academy. They lived in the Durbin Crossing neighborhood and Bailey was found stabbed to death near their homes.

Some of Bailey's family and supporters attended the court hearing.

Fucci appeared in court in an orange jail uniform.

Judge Lee Smith spoke with Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Dunton, a prosecutor in the case, and Attorney Rosemarie Peoples, who is representing Fucci from the public defender's office. Dunton had no requests.

Peoples said the defense has several depositions scheduled this month and in July, and she asked for the continuance to Aug. 31, which Smith agreed to.

"If you need any additional court time between now and then, just notify my office," Smith said.

The St. Augustine Record

The St. Augustine Record

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St. Augustine, FL from St. Augustine Record.

 http://staugustine.com

