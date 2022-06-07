ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Rittenhouse prepares for legal action to ‘make the media pay’

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

Comments / 446

Hailey/14
5d ago

He is just a snot nosed little punk. He needs to get his GED and then get a job and EARN his money. Not try to get rich with lawsuits. He won’t win. He apparently decided to not do something constructive with his life after given a second chance.

Reply(82)
162
talk'n2myself
4d ago

Rittenhouse has no chance of winning a lawsuit, unlike the trial, the recording of him saying that he wished he could shoot looters will be admissible

Reply(34)
96
Forhealth
4d ago

January 6th Committee Starting Thursday June 9th at 8:00 Eastern, 5:00 Western. C-Span ,MSNBC, CNN, FOX (Not sure)We should all care, It was a attack on our Capital and an attempt to block the transfer of power. Anyone who tries to sway you from watching.. Doesn't want you to see. People who have nothing to hide.. hide Nothing.

Reply(21)
56
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin#Big Tech#Fox News#Meta
americanmilitarynews.com

Rittenhouse hires Sandmann lawyer, plans to file 10 defamation lawsuits

Kyle Rittenhouse has hired Todd McMurtry, the lawyer who represented Covington Catholic student Nicholas Sandmann in his defamation lawsuits against NBC-Universal, CNN and the Washington Post. McMurtry said this week he expects Rittenhouse will have “at least 10” defamation lawsuits against prominent figures and companies – including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerburg – for their comments about the exonerated teen.
LAW
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Kyle Rittenhouse fires minigun and calls out Biden on gun control

Kyle Rittenhouse — who fatally shot two rioters and injured a third in self-defense during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020 — posted on Twitter a video of himself firing a machine gun before calling out President Joe Biden over gun control. In the video, Rittenhouse fires...
KENOSHA, WI
Washington Examiner

Abortion witness tells Congress men can get pregnant and have abortions

A witness who supports abortion rights during the House Judiciary Committee's abortion hearing Wednesday said she believes a person can choose what gender they identify as and that, therefore, men can get pregnant and have abortions. Aimee Arrambide, the executive director of the abortion advocacy group Avow Texas, was asked...
Vibe

John Legend Calls Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s Suggested Solutions To Uvalde School Shooting “Idiocy”

Click here to read the full article. The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this past Tuesday (May 24) left many heartbroken and outraged including John Legend who aimed his rage toward Sen. Ted Cruz and called out his “idiocy” in response to the unfathomable tragedy. In a series of tweets, the Get Lifted crooner wrote, “Dear God. The idiocy. No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz,” captioned above a video of a press conference held by Cruz on Wednesday (May 25) in which Cruz suggested that the senseless crime could have been prevented if the back door to Robb...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Parkland survivor David Hogg shuts down Marjorie Taylor Greene on guns: ‘Don’t have time to help you go viral’

Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg has slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for “attacking survivors” of mass shootings as pressure grows on lawmakers to take action over the nation’s escalating gun violence.Gun control activist Mr Hogg sparred with the far-right Georgia congresswoman on Twitter on Sunday, accusing her of trying to use him to “go viral” and to raise funds for her own campaign.Mr Hogg cofounded the gun control advocacy group March For Our Lives in 2018 after surviving the mass shooting where 17 people were killed and 17 more injured in a mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
The Conversation U.S.

50 years after ‘Napalm Girl,’ myths distort the reality behind a horrific photo of the Vietnam War and exaggerate its impact

The “Napalm Girl” photograph of terror-stricken Vietnamese children fleeing an errant aerial attack on their village, taken 50 years ago this month, has rightly been called “a picture that doesn’t rest.” It is one of those exceptional visual artifacts that draws attention and even controversy years after it was made. In May 2022, for example, Nick Ut, the photographer who captured the image, and the photo’s central figure, Phan Thi Kim Phuc, made news at the Vatican as they presented a poster-size reproduction of the prize-winning image to Pope Francis, who has emphasized the evils of warfare. In 2016, Facebook...
ENTERTAINMENT
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
210K+
Followers
65K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy