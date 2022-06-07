ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

Ring camera footage shows blaze that killed 2 in Thomasville

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FGfYv_0g3FecMY00

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people died in a fire in Thomasville on Monday.

According to Thomasville Fire Department, they responded to a house fire on Carolina Avenue in Thomasville just before 9:30 p.m. The fire was “heavily involved” and flames were going to the roof. Radiant heat was melting the siding on a neighboring house.

Improperly discarded smoking materials may have caused fatal Burlington house fire

Due to the heavy flames and collapsing roof, firefighters couldn’t get into the house until it was under control. Two people were found in the house dead.

Thomasville Fire was assisted by Thomasville police, Davidson County EMS, Duke Energy and the American Red Cross.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX8 News

Man shot overnight in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot during the late hours of Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the area of East 17th Street and North Liberty Street at 11:25 p.m. after getting reports of gunfire in the area. At the scene, officers discovered one man suffering from a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

House fire on Oak Summit Rd in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A house fire broke out in Winston-Salem Saturday, according to fire officials. The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted about a house fire on the 200 block of Oak Summit Road. Officials said the road is temporarily closed as firefighters work to put out the fire. Stay connected...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Armed robbery of Marco’s Pizza in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Marco’s Pizza location in Winston-Salem was the victim of an armed robbery during the late hours of Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the Marco’s Pizza location on 4908 Reynolda Road at 11:06 p.m. on Saturday night after getting a report of an armed robbery. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Burlington House#Accident#Thomasville#Duke Energy#The American Red Cross#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
WNCT

Teen charged in shooting that injured 3 people at NC mall

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged in a shooting that wounded three people at a North Carolina mall, police said. Two men and a woman were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening after they were shot in the parking lot of the Eastridge Mall in Gastonia on Friday, […]
GASTONIA, NC
FOX8 News

Truck stuck in Dan River, person hit trying to launch canoe

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A truck was stuck in the Dan River and one person is hurt, according to Rockingham County EMS. Medical personnel came to Dan River after getting reports of a traumatic injury at 8:35 a.m. on Sunday morning. EMS says that the person was attempting to unload a canoe into the […]
WFMY NEWS2

Marco's Pizza robbed at gunpoint in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating an armed robbery at Marco's Pizza on Reynolda Road Saturday. Officers said a man with a white T-shirt around his face entered the business, showed a handgun, and demanded money from the register. Police said the suspect fled the business with an...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shooting leaves one injured in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a local hospital where they located a gunshot wound victim Saturday. Police believe it is related to an incident on West Market Street. No suspect information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

North Carolina A&T professor weighs in on body camera footage from deadly Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — **WARNING** - This story contains graphic video of a deadly police shooting from Nov. 2021, and is not suitable for all viewers. Discretion is advised. A North Carolina A&T criminal justice professor said body camera footage from November 2021 showing former Greensboro police officer Matthew Hamilton shooting and killing 29-year-old Joseph Lopez still leaves questions.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy