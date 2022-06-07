Sheriff’s Blotter: May 25-27 – reports of squatters, thefts – be vigilant

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment last week against an Olivehurst man who sold guns and counterfeit pills to undercover agents, prosecutors announced Friday. Victor Angeles Serrano Nash, 27, was charged on June 2 with possession and intent to distribute fentanyl, dealing in firearms without a license, and two counts of possession of a machine gun, said U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. According to court records, over the course of four months in 2021, Serrano Nash sold counterfeit M-30 pills which contained fentanyl and at least eight firearms to the undercover agents in addition to criminal informants. Of those firearms, several were reported stolen. If convicted, Nash faces a minimum statutory penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.

YUBA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO