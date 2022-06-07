ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Exactly Why Fans Are Loving The New "Top Gun: Maverick" Sequel

By Michele Bird
 2 days ago

There's a new set of aviators in town.

Scott Garfield / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Top Gun: Maverick has finally landed in theaters, and it's the sequel fans have been waiting for.

© Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Nearly 40 years has passed since the original film premiered in 1986. Now, Tom Cruise has made his return as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell alongside new characters played by Miles Teller , Glen Powell, and Jennifer Connelly to name a few.

Scott Garfield / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Top Gun 2 soared to the top of the box office with more than $550 million in global ticket sales and counting.

© Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

With audiences flocking to the theater, here's what fans have had to say about the movie so far. Take a look:

1.

Top Gun Maverick is a great movie, get out and see it. Hollywood finally did something right.

@Rich_Cooper 12:21 PM - 05 Jun 2022

2.

After Top Gun Maverick, i don’t wanna see no more CGI. If Chris Hemsworth ain’t really flying through space chucking axes and hammers at people keep it. The bar is raised.

@Kazeem 07:22 PM - 29 May 2022

3.

TOP GUN - MAVERICK is MAMMA MIA - HERE WE GO AGAIN for men.And there's nothing wrong with that.

@FilmMomatic 06:16 AM - 28 May 2022

4.

THIS SCENE. MAVERICK 🔥😎#TopGunMaverick #TomCruise #TopGun

@TCNews62 05:59 PM - 04 Jun 2022

5.

TOP GUN MAVERICK is the least cynical Hollywood film in maybe a decade. No winking, no deconstruction, no arch attempts to outsmart the audience. Just a big satisfying heartwarming well made piece of mainstream entertainment. I freaking loved it.

@Lons 02:12 AM - 31 May 2022

6.

Crazy how good of a casting Miles Teller is for Goose’s son #TopGunMaverick

@fanngramm 07:11 AM - 23 May 2022

7.

When you see Top Gun Maverick you’ll understand why they pushed it back two years. There’s no way you should experience this movie out of a theatre.

@ShooterMcGavin_ 12:57 PM - 28 May 2022

8.

Dudes coming out of Top Gun: Maverick

@rosstmiller 04:09 PM - 30 May 2022

9.

Welp. #TopGunMaverick was easily the BEST sequel I’ve ever seen.

@LanceHoyt 12:39 AM - 06 Jun 2022

10.

“I’m watching Top Gun: Maverick for the plot.”The plot:

@mrbrianrowe 05:02 PM - 29 May 2022

11.

The most unrealistic part of TOP GUN: MAVERICK is that all those millennials knew every word to “Great Balls of Fire”

@nandorvila 06:02 PM - 05 Jun 2022

12.

My least favorite part of Top Gun: Maverick was when my girlfriend loudly said “are you crying?” and a bunch of people started looking at me

@STEEEZUSCHRIST 04:10 AM - 26 May 2022

13.

miles teller in top gun maverick in that beach scene is the most beautiful cinematography ever

@yelenabelovas__ 02:07 PM - 04 Jun 2022

14.

happy to see everyone else falling in love with miles teller as they should have years ago

@josie_teagarden 10:58 PM - 29 May 2022

15.

#TopGunMaverick is a masterpiece. Tom Cruise knows how to deliver pure entertainment in a way that NO OTHER action star in our era has ever been able to do. Everything about this movie is better than the first one, ESPECIALLY the climax. OH. MY. GOD. Tony Scott would be proud.

@MaxFromQuebec 08:42 PM - 27 May 2022

16.

This will forever live rent free in my head #TopGunMarverick #MilesTeller #Rooster

@nataljia_ 01:03 AM - 30 May 2022

17.

Top Gun: Maverick; shout out to the guy next to me who’s girlfriend made fun of him for crying at the end

@PunishedLobster 02:15 AM - 25 May 2022

18.

Top Gun Maverick was BETTER than the original.

@RGIII 08:59 PM - 05 Jun 2022

19.

Just saw #TopGunMaverick

@filmdaze 04:44 AM - 30 May 2022

What did you think of Top Gun: Maverick ? Share your honest review in the comments!

© Paramount Pictures / Via giphy.com

