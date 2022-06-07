Here's Exactly Why Fans Are Loving The New "Top Gun: Maverick" Sequel

Related
Tom Cruise Reportedly Embarrassed About One Specific Detail In 'Top Gun: Maverick', Insider Spills
Say it ain't so!Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer spilled the beans that despite Tom Cruise's widespread reputation for doing his own complicated and dangerous stunts on set, the actor was not allowed to fly the F-18 Super Hornet in the highly anticipated action sequel. Cruise takes pride in his abilities as a stuntman as well as an performer of the arts. Previously calling himself an "aerobatic pilot," he once stated he's done "more aerial sequences than any other actor."However, the U.S. Navy was reportedly uncomfortable with allowing the Mission Impossible star to pilot the $70 million military aircraft without...
Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?
The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jennifer Connelly on Love Scenes With Tom Cruise and Learning to Tend Bar
Click here to read the full article. Despite the optics of shirtless volleyball games and locker room sparring, you can’t make a “Top Gun” movie without a strong and emotionally centered woman. For “Top Gun: Maverick,” a sequel 36 years in the making, the successor to the original film’s Kelly McGillis is Jennifer Connelly. She plays Penny Benjamin, a character referenced in the first film, and love interest to Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Playing a single mom who owns an Air Force watering hole, Connelly brings new dimensions to an ’80s classic. It’s hard to believe you haven’t worked with...
Why Doesn't Val Kilmer Speak Much in 'Top Gun: Maverick'?
Val Kilmer reprises his role as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in "Top Gun: Maverick", where he is now an admiral and commander of the U.S. Pacific fleet.
Popculture
Val Kilmer's Daughter Recounts Filming of 'Extraordinary' 'Top Gun: Maverick' Scene
Top Gun: Maverick features Tom Cruise returning to the role that made him a superstar 36 years ago, but it also includes a heartbreaking scene with Val Kilmer. The Heat star has a small cameo as Tom "Iceman Kazansky, who reunites with Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. Kilmer's daughter, actress Mercedes Kilmer, told Page Six it was "extraordinary" to see the scene being filmed.
digitalspy.com
Top Gun: Maverick star thought he was "going to die" during one stunt
Following on from the first Top Gun film which came out 35 years ago, Top Gun: Maverick is the latest blockbuster people can't stop talking about. Tom Cruise plays Lieutenant Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, a Navy aviator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise who leads a new squad of fighter pilots. Miles Teller is also among the cast, and portrays Lieutenant Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw — the son of Maverick's old partner Goose.
The Real Reason Lady Gaga’s New Song Replaced ‘Take My Breath Away’ In Top Gun: Maverick, According To The Director
Danger Zone made the cut for Top Gun: Maverick. But what happened to Berlin's famous track? There's a reason Lady Gaga stepped in.
Val Kilmer’s Daughter Speaks Out About Him Reprising Role for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
There’s a lot to look forward to ahead of the premiere of Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick.” Aside from real-life aerial stunts and a sure-to-be captivating plot, “Top Gun” fans can not only look forward to seeing a star-studded cast; they can also look forward to the return of the film original star Val Kilmer, who reprises his role as Maverick’s former rival, Iceman.
'Top Gun: Maverick' director photoshopped Miles Teller's mustache in a casting pitch to Tom Cruise
Miles Teller appears alongside Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly in the new film, "Top Gun: Maverick," which premiered last month.
Val Kilmer used AI technology to re-create his iconic voice in 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Val Kilmer, 62, was found to have throat cancer more than five years ago and, after undergoing treatments, lost his voice in the process.
Is ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will ‘Top Gun 2’ Be Streaming?
It’s been 36 years since the first Top Gun movie flew into theaters, and yet somehow, Tom Cruise has barely aged a day. That’s a good thing because after over three decades, Cruise is getting back in the pilot’s seat as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun 2, aka Top Gun: Maverick, which opens in theaters this weekend.
Revealed: Tom Cruise didn't want to make Top Gun: Maverick and had to be convinced by director Joseph Kosinski who only had half an hour for the pitch
Joseph Kosinski had half an hour to convince Tom Cruise to make Top Gun: Maverick. The 48-year-old director has helmed the long-awaited sequel to Top Gun and revealed how he had to pitch the plot to Tom, 59, in Paris in a bid to get the project off the ground.
Cinema Blend
Tom Cruise Surprised One Of His Top Gun: Maverick Co-Stars With An Impromptu Flight And Aerobatic Maneuvers While Filming
The upcoming legacy sequel Top Gun: Maverick has been receiving a lot of pre-release press for the aerial sequences captured by director Joseph Kosinski, as well as the intense boot camp leading man Tom Cruise put his co-stars through so that they could convincingly play Naval aviators who are worthy of the Top Gun label. Young guns like Miles Teller, Glen Powell and Monica Barbaro knew what they were signing up for when they took their parts in Top Gun: Maverick (including, it seems, training for the shirtless beach football scene). Jennifer Connelly, however, got a little bit more than she bargained for while filming a scene for the sequel.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Breakout Monica Barbaro Signs With Range Media Partners
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed rising star Monica Barbaro, who is currently starring as Lt. Natasha ‘Phoenix’ Trace in Paramount’s massive hit sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. The follow-up to the original 1985 film has received rave reviews and a coveted A+ Cinemascore since debuting at Cinemacon and following a robust global rollout including premieres in Cannes, San Diego, London, Mexico and Japan. The film smashed Memorial Day opening records with $156m domestic and a WW cume currently over $300m. She will next be in a leading role opposite Diego Boneta in Paramount Plus’ romantic...
NFL・
Top Gun: Maverick director shares biggest Tom Cruise obstacle he faced before making film
The director of Top Gun: Maverick has shared the main obstacle he faced while trying to convince Tom Cruise to make the film.Joseph Kosinski, who worked with Cruise on 2013 science fiction film Oblivion, saw promise in the sequel after reading the script by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie.Kosinski had to fly to Paris to pitch the film to Cruise, who was filming Mission: Impossible – Fallout at the time.Speaking about the encounter, Kosinski told Polygon: “So I read the script, I had some ideas, and Jerry [Bruckheimer, producer] liked those ideas. He said, ‘You know what,...
'Top Gun: Maverick' is ridiculous. It's also ridiculously entertaining
In one of the more memorable lines in the original Top Gun, Maverick gets chewed out by a superior who tells him, "Son, your ego's writing checks your body can't cash." Sometimes I wonder if Tom Cruise took that putdown as a personal challenge. No movie star seems to work harder or push himself further than Cruise these days. He just keeps going and going, whether he's scaling skyscrapers in a new Mission: Impossible adventure or showing a bunch of fresh-faced pilots how it's done in the ridiculous and ridiculously entertaining Top Gun: Maverick.
Were Miles Teller And Top Gun: Maverick Pilots Really Acting When In The Jets? The Cast Explains
Top Gun: Maverick is breaking records and winning audiences, and we know they really flew in those plans. But were Miles Teller and his fellow pilots actually acting when in the air?
SFGate
Box Office: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Smoking Competition With Stunning Projected 33% Drop
Tom Cruise is king at the domestic box office once again. Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” which was co-financed and coproduced by Skydance, is soaring to the top of the charts for its second weekend of release, drawing in a commanding $25 million on Friday from 4,751 locations. After enjoying the widest domestic opening last weekend with 4,732 North American cinemas, “Maverick” actually added 19 more for its sophomore outing.
Top Gun: Maverick: 6 Big Ways Tom Cruise’s Sequel Improves The Original Film
Top Gun: Maverick is such a good sequel, it actually improves the original film it's following up.
Val Kilmer was once one of Hollywood's biggest stars. 'Top Gun: Maverick' could be his last role
"Top Gun: Maverick" hits theaters this weekend, marking the return of one of the biggest movie stars of the 1980s and 1990s.
