Tito Ortiz’s house ‘ransacked’ during burglary with safe stolen from UFC legend’s California home

 5 days ago
UFC legend Tito Ortiz had a safe stolen when his house was burgled last week.

The 47-year-old's home in Southern California was robbed over the weekend.

Tito Ortiz's house in Southern California was burgled last week Credit: Getty Images - Getty

TMZ report that the house in Huntington Beach was 'ransacked' and that a safe is missing.

The MMA icon was not home at the time of the burglary, the report adds.

An emergency call was reportedly made to Huntington Beach Police Department at 9.54am PT on Friday.

A window on Ortiz's balcony was also allegedly broken.

No arrests have yet been made, the TMZ report adds.

The 47-year-old said in a now-deleted tweet: "Trust and believe you will be caught."

Ortiz was born in Huntington Beach and that earned him his UFC nickname - 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy'.

He made his UFC debut in 1997 and retired from the Octagon in December 2019.

His last UFC fight was in 2012 and he also fought in Bellator among other promotions later in his career.

Ortiz also fought former UFC champion Anderson Silva in the boxing ring last year - but lost in the first round.

