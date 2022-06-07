ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“Box Boy” spreads joy with cardboard and tape

By Nancy Hauskins
MyWabashValley.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WTAJ) – A young boy’s mission to make people smile...

www.mywabashvalley.com

WTAJ

Making bacon 101 with Holland Brothers

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Holland Brothers Meats has been a staple in Blair County for many years. One of their biggest selling items is their homemade bacon. They sell more than 700 pounds of it each week and to prepare it for consumers, they have an overnight 12 hour process that begins with them curing […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Clyde Peeling's Reptiland: A prized zoo meets wave of employee allegations

Allenwood, Pa. — Clyde Peeling brought the beloved Reptiland to life almost 60 years ago. The pioneer of the zoological industry now faces allegations of workplace discrimination and animal welfare violations—claims which shed light on the operations of reptile zoos. On March 17, in a public “whistleblower” post on Facebook, a former employee brought forward allegations against Reptiland and against Clyde Peeling himself, claiming improper animal care at the facility and discrimination from Clyde toward employees. Several other employees, who chose to remain anonymous, came...
ALLENWOOD, PA
WTAJ

Food truck festival, beer garden coming to Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The “Summer Lovin Food Truck Festival” is back Sunday along with a beer garden and the public is invited to join. Sponsored by Pleasant Valley Bowling, Nicole Taylor Consulting and House Hackers, the festival goes on from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. every second and fourth Sunday of the month throughout […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Pennsylvania Police rescue stuck deer

A police officer in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, used bolt cutters to release a deer stuck in a chain-link fence on Thursday, June 9, officials said. Officers arrived on the scene in Bridgeville, in the Pittsburgh area, and found the deer with its hind leg woven through a fence on private property. The leg was “more than likely […]
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania man severely injured by vape pen explosion

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — E-cigarettes continue to be used by young adults despite the possible medical repercussions down the road and one Pennsylvania man experienced excruciating injuries Fontaine Glenn spoke with a local mom whose 21-year-old son Noah was severely burned on his leg after a vape battery exploded. Some images may be disturbing for some viewers. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Man accused of stalking, hacking into woman's Facebook account

Mifflinburg, Pa. — A man is accused of tampering with a woman’s doorbell camera at a West Buffalo Township residence, and hacking into her Facebook account in an attempt to spy on her activities. State police say Jason D. Friedberg, 49, of Winfield, went to his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Feb. 28 while she was at work. When Friedburg arrived at the residence, he allegedly disarmed the Ring doorbell camera and then disconnected it. ...
WINFIELD, PA
echo-pilot.com

Walmart details plans for its high-tech facility in Antrim Township

When it opens in about two years, people working at the massive Walmart fulfillment center in Antrim Township won’t have to walk up to 9 miles a day filling orders. That’s one of the advantages of the highly automated system being rolled out at four next-generation fulfillment centers detailed in a news release the company issued Friday, June 3.
GREENCASTLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PSP Selinsgrove looking for missing teen

McClure, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from a relative's home in Snyder County. Trisha Erb was on the porch of a relative's residence at 14 W. Ohio Street in McClure when she was seen leaving with an individual just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, police say. Erb is described as being 5'3" and approximately 200-lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts with a skull on the left leg, black sneakers, and an oversize white hooded sweatshirt. Her shoulder-length brown hair was pulled into a ponytail and she has a nose piercing, police say. Erb is on the autism spectrum and has ADHD. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8655.
SELINSGROVE, PA
WTAJ

Wanted duo busted in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An alleged drug-selling duo has been arrested and charged after police found multiple drugs in their possession. Michele Sherwood, 36, and Tyler Wise, 21, of DuBois were arrested on May 17 after police discovered the two had warrants for their arrest during a traffic stop. Wise was wanted in Jefferson […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

The Warriors Rodeo is coming to town June 17th & 18th

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Get ready for some live-action and entertainment! The Warriors Rodeo is coming to the Huntingdon County Fairgrounds on June 17th and 18th. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. The rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Ace Hardware in Tyrone and Huntingdon, Tyrone...
TYRONE, PA
State College

After billing glitch, long-time kennel owner recoups funds

BELLEFONTE — Lyons Kennels owner Gerald Lyons was not too worried when a credit card machine glitch back in March and April caused close to 200 transactions not processing, potentially costing the business thousands of dollars. After more than 60 years of providing a wide variety of pet services...
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown Symphony Orchestra moves business of operations

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Business operations for the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) are moving to Johnstown’s downtown.  Previously located in Richland, JSO’s business and box office operations are moving to the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority at 416 Main Street after signing a lease on June 1.   The move is part of the orchestra’s strategic shift to […]
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Fire Marshal Investigating Jones Hill Road Structure Fire

KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating a structure fire that occurred on Jones Hill Road early Thursday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the fire occurred at a structure on Johns Hill Road, in Knox Township, Brookville, Jefferson County, around 1:27 a.m. on Thursday, June 9.
BROOKVILLE, PA
therecord-online.com

Severe home damage in Bald Eagle Township Thursday fire

MILL HALL, PA – Mill Hall Fire Chief Tony Walker said an investigation will begin Friday to determine the cause of a Thursday afternoon fire that badly damaged a one-story frame home and attached garage on Charlie Drive, off Route 150, in Bald Eagle Township. Walker told therecord-online the...
MILL HALL, PA

