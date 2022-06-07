ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MISUSE OF 911

kqennewsradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoseburg Police jailed a man for alleged misuse of 911 on Monday. An RPD report said the 24-year old called 911 five times within a twenty-minute...

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED BURGLARY

A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged burglary early Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:15 a.m. 49-year old Anthony Cortes allegedly broke the window out of Red Barn Dispensary on West Umpqua Street with a metal pole. Cortes reportedly stole an empty container of pre-rolls, then went to the nearby laundromat on West Harvard, and broke their window.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PAIR JAILED FOR REPORTED DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Two people were jailed for reported disorderly conduct by Roseburg Police Thursday night. An RPD report said at 9:30 p.m. a 40-year old man and a 41-year old woman were fighting outside a residence about splitting property, in the 200 block of Northeast Chestnut. The suspects were allegedly throwing things and hitting things, causing neighbors to call because of their “alarming behavior”.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR DISORDERLY CONDUCT DOWNTOWN

Roseburg Police cited a man for alleged disorderly conduct on Thursday. An RPD report said at 10:00 a.m. officers cited and released the 27-year old after he got into a disturbance with a victim at Eagles Park in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street. The suspect was also issued his third city exclusion notice.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

$2M bail for suspect in murder of Coos Bay woman

EUGENE, Ore. - The suspect in the murder of a Coos Bay woman was arraigned Friday morning. Johnny Ray Bohannon, 47, of North Bend appeared in a Coos County courtroom to face a charge of Second Degree Murder in connection with the death of 47-year-old Rebecca Elaine Reeves. Coos Bay...
COOS BAY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseburg, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Roseburg, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED, WOMAN CITED, FOLLOWING ALLEGED THEFT

A man was jailed and a woman was cited following an alleged theft incident on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 8:45 p.m. a victim said a man exited a vehicle and walked onto her property in the area of Northeast Follett Street and Joseph Street north of Roseburg. The victim said the man took a jump box valued at $250.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

One dead in suspected suicide at gun range

EUGENE, Ore. -- A person took their own life at a gun range just south of Eugene this morning, deputies say. At about 11 a.m. today police responded to a reported gunshot wound at Northwest Arsenal, a gun range near Interstate 5 south of Eugene. Police and medical personnel responded to the scene, but the victim was reported as deceased a few minutes later.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

POLICE CITE MAN AFTER HIT AND RUN INCIDENT

Roseburg Police cited a man after a hit and run incident on Thursday. An RPD report said just before 8:40 a.m. officers received an anonymous report that the 20-year old suspect hit a stop sign with his vehicle, in the 1600 block of Southeast Pine Street, and that the sign was damaged.
ROSEBURG, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Bomb squad takes care of pipe bomb found in Benton County

PLYMOUTH – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office reports a concerned citizen found a pipe bomb Thursday near South 895 Private Road Southeast off McNary Road. The Richland Police Department Bomb Squad responded. Law enforcement has only provided limited details but confirms the pipe bomb was taken care of.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Misuse#Rpd#Roseburg Police
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR DRUG CRIMES

A Grants Pass man was jailed for drug crimes by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night. A DCSO report said just before 9:00 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to the report of two subjects smoking something off of tin foil in a vehicle in the 400 block of Alder Lane in Canyonville. When the deputy arrived, he found two people passed out in an SUV. He noticed that they had tin foil in their lap with burnt residue on it. When questioning the suspects, the man said he had oxycodone pills in his pocket. He was detained and 6.6 grams of cocaine were allegedly found in a fanny pack. The suspect’s parole officer asked that he be detained.
GRANTS PASS, OR
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation Heceta Head, June 10

LCSO release – At approximately 10:30pm Wednesday night the Sheriff’s Office received a call about an overdue surfer in the area of Heceta Beach north of Florence. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue along with United States Coast Guard personnel responded and began searching the area. Close to noon Thursday, Coast Guard personnel located a deceased subject in the water not far from where the overdue surfer was believed to have been surfing. The identity of the involved is being withheld at this time. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- One man was sent to the hospital after he was allegedly stabbed by another man in Eugene. At 2:27 a.m. Thursday morning Eugene Police said they responded to reports of a stabbing with the suspect being chased by witnesses in the area of East 13th and Mill Street in Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN CHARGED WITH FELONY DUII COUNT

A woman was charged with felony DUII by Roseburg Police on Saturday night. An RPD report said just before 7:20 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Northeast Malheur after a caller said a woman was driving to the residence while intoxicated. Officers identified the driver as Monica Schmidt, who showed signs of impairment. Schmidt allegedly refused to perform standard field sobriety tests and later refused to provide a blood sample. She was also charged with reckless driving, driving while suspended-misdemeanor, and refusal to provide a blood sample.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Assault IV, June 7

CCSO release – Location: Rosa Road, Bandon, Oregon; Suspect(s): Robert Senn, 41 years old; Victim(s): Thomas Williams; Narrative: On June 5, 2022, at about 8:49 pm, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, along with Bandon Police Department responded to Rosa Road in response to a report of an assault perpetrated by an unknown male. The investigation revealed that a male who had been located on the victim’s property assaulted the victim after being confronted for trespassing. The male left the area on foot. Sergeant Adam Slater of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and his K9 partner Cena conducted a criminal apprehension track and located the suspect, 41 year old Robert Senn on Astor Lane. Senn was arrested for Assault IV and transported to the Coos County Jail.
BANDON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER CITED FOLLOWING DUII WRECK

The driver was cited following a DUII wreck on Interstate 5 northbound Wednesday. An OSP report said just after 5:00 p.m. troopers responded to the single-vehicle accident just south of Glendale. The driver was taken to Three Rivers Hospital in Grants Pass with minor injuries. The report said evidence indicated...
GLENDALE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

POLICE CITE MAN FOR DRUG VIOLATIONS

Roseburg Police cited a man for drug violations on Saturday. An RPD report said at 9:00 p.m. officers attempted to contact the suspect at a business in the 800 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. Information had been received that that the 43-year old suspect was in possession of fentanyl. After a search, the man was allegedly found in possession of 10.4 grams of fentanyl, a scale, and multiple small baggies.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Police make arrest in Coos Bay homicide

COOS BAY, Ore. -- Coos Bay Police Department reports that Johnny Ray Bohannon, 47, of North Bend, has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Coos Bay. He is charged with second degree murder, and is scheduled to appear in court on June 10. On Wednesday night at 8:10...
COOS BAY, OR
kezi.com

Man commits suicide after attempting to kidnap child, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man took his own life after trying and failing to abduct a child yesterday, Springfield police say. The Springfield Police Department reports that they received a call just after 4:15 p.m. on June 6 alleging that a man had attempted and failed to kidnap a child on Forty-Eighth Street near Daisy Street in Springfield. Police said the caller provided them with a description of the suspect’s vehicle and the direction they were headed. Police add that several officers from nearby agencies responded to locate the suspect and his vehicle, aided by the caller’s testimony.
KDRV

Medford motorcycle crash fatal for pedestrian

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police Department says today a Crater Lake Avenue crash is responsible for a pedestrian death. It says a pedestrian died late last night in the 600 block of Crater Lake Avenue where a motorcycle collided with the pedestrian. MPD says when its officers responded to the...
MEDFORD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy