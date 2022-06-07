MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MISUSE OF 911

CCSO release – Location: Rosa Road, Bandon, Oregon; Suspect(s): Robert Senn, 41 years old; Victim(s): Thomas Williams; Narrative: On June 5, 2022, at about 8:49 pm, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, along with Bandon Police Department responded to Rosa Road in response to a report of an assault perpetrated by an unknown male. The investigation revealed that a male who had been located on the victim’s property assaulted the victim after being confronted for trespassing. The male left the area on foot. Sergeant Adam Slater of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and his K9 partner Cena conducted a criminal apprehension track and located the suspect, 41 year old Robert Senn on Astor Lane. Senn was arrested for Assault IV and transported to the Coos County Jail.
