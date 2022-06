The 6.2L L87 V8 gasoline engine and 3.0L LM2 Duramax diesel engine will not be available to order on the Chevy Silverado 1500 for the remainder of the 2022 model year. These two engines were already under constraint on the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500, as GM Authority reported previously, but it was unclear if they would return to the pickup before production shifted over to the 2023MY. We have now learned these engines will be under constraint for the remainder of the 2022MY production run, leaving only the turbocharged 2.7L L3B gasoline engine and the 5.3L L84 V8 gasoline engine unaffected by supply setbacks. To be clear, the LM2 diesel engine is not available to order in the Silverado Custom Trail Boss, LTZ, and High Country trim levels only.

