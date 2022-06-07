ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York, Pennsylvania rank in 10 worst states for racial equality in education

By Carl Aldinger, Isabella Colello
 5 days ago

NEW YORK STATE ( WWTI ) — Although it’s been decades since segregation was declared unconstitutional, New York is still ranked one of the worst states in the country for racial equality in education.

This ranking is based on the study 2022’s Best States for Racial Equality in Education released by WalletHub. The study found that school districts that have a high concentration of white students receive $23 billion more per year than those that have a high concentration of non-white students.

Minimum Regents exam scores lowered for New York diploma requirements

To determine which states have the most racial equality in education, WalletHub compared the 50 states across six key metrics. This included the gaps between white and Black people 25 years of age or older with at least a high school degree, a bachelor’s degree, standardized test scores, average SAT and ACT scores and graduation rates.

Overall, Wyoming’s education system has the most racial equality while Wisconsin’s education system was ranked the worst for racial equality.

New York was found to have the fourth-worst racial equality in its education system, with large gaps in adults with at least a bachelor’s degree and average SAT scores. New York also has the third-highest gap between white people and Black people in high school graduation rates.

Specific findings are listed below:

  • 3rd highest gap in public high school graduation rates
  • 3rd highest gap in adults with at least a bachelor’s degree
  • 9th highest gap in mean SAT scores
  • 11th highest gap in adults with at least a high school degree

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania ranked slightly above New York, at the seventh-worst position. Specifically, the ranking said Pennsylvania the highest gap in ACT scores, as well as one of the highest gaps in standardized-test scores.

NYS cancels US History and Government Regents exam in wake of mass shooting

Full findings from the study can be found on the WalletHub website . Data for all rankings were collected from U.S. Census Bureau, National Center for Education Statistics, ACT and College Board.

eh no thanks
5d ago

Both states are democratic... go figure. I wonder how many worst top 10 lists Pa makes? I know our roads bridges & taxes make that "worst" list.

Sigsafe365
4d ago

I'm starting to see that there just isn't anything not racially affected anymore!!The medias are exploiting everything as being racially connected in some way.And this is really becoming a destructive obsession that's destroying an awful lot of people's lives!!! So sad...

Judith???
4d ago

Philly schools are the worst why because they are gangs drugs shootings kids parents are uneducated parents leads to uneducated kids PHILLY SCHOOLS GET 70% of the school budget. Busing these kids to different areas make no difference they bring street mentality

