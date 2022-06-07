ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

‘Nothing will work unless you do': Medford brought winning mix to Marquette

By Greg Shashack
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALTON - Steve Medford listened and learned from his three seasons as an Alton Redbirds basketball assistant under coach Lee Bennett. Medford took more than focus on discipline and defense from his Hall of Fame mentor when he became a head coach at Marquette Catholic in 2011. But despite his...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Dans rally to top Dragons 10-9

ALTON - Chalk it up as one of those days that "just happens" during the course of a season. It was a rare game of missed opportunities offensively for the Alton River Dragons, and then the bullpen didn't throw strikes when it needed to, and the Danville Dans rallied late before hanging on for a wild 10-9 win over the River Dragons in Prospect League play at Hopkins Field on Saturday night.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

McKendree honors area students

LEBANON — McKendree University has named 161 students to its President’s List and 301 students to its Dean’s List for exceptional academic performance during the spring 2022 semester.
LEBANON, IL
The Telegraph

Scholarship award winners will be honored Sunday

ALTON - The June Memorial Service/Scholarship Awards Program of the Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial will be held on Sunday, June 12 at the Lovejoy Gravesite in Alton City Cemetery at 1205 E. 5th St. The gravesite is located behind the Lovejoy Monument. The program begins at 4 p.m. The scholarship awards will be presented by Lovejoy Board members Renee Bauer, Mary Buckley and Dr. Brian Saenz. The highlight of the program will be the presentation of scholarships to six 2022 graduates of Alton High School. The Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial Scholarship was first awarded in 1954. This year it will be presented to Kamren Mason-El. She will receive $25,000 total during the four years of her college education. In 2019 the Lovejoy Memorial established the "Original Three Scholarship" in memory of its founders Jesse Lundun Cannon, James M. Bailey, Sr. and Rev. Joseph A. Brewer. This scholarship will be awarded to Sophia Kumagai. She will receive $9,000 total during the four years of her college education. Julian Caffey, Olivia Collins, Noah Hardin and Isis Rounds will each receive a one-time Academic Achievement Award Scholarship of $3,000.
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Roxana, IL
City
St. Charles, IL
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Lindenwood, IL
Local
Illinois Basketball
Alton, IL
Basketball
City
Madison, IL
Alton, IL
Sports
City
Highland, IL
City
Centralia, IL
City
Kansas, IL
City
Edwardsville, IL
City
Lebanon, IL
The Telegraph

This Week In Pictures

ALTON - Each week award-winning photographer John Badman of The Telegraph captures images of the Riverbend. Here is a sampling of his photographs from this week. They also appear in the weekend issue of The Telegraph.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Hollidays mark 55th anniversary

EDWARDSVILLE – Michael and Priscilla Holliday celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on Monday, June 7. The couple were married on June 7, 1967 at Mt. Joy Baptist Church in Edwardsville by the Rev. James K. Shelby.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Golden graduates celebrate at SIUE

EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Golden Graduates paved the way for future generations of Cougars. These alumni, who graduated 50 or more years ago, returned to their alma mater this spring to celebrate with one another and with the Class of 2022 during commencement weekend May 4-7.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#College Basketball#Mike Williams#High School Basketball#Highschoolsports#Marquette#Hall Of Fame
The Telegraph

Sierra Club event set for Tuesday

ALTON - The Sierra Club will have their monthly speaker series at the Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., in Alton from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. The event will about the Natural Resource Damage Assessment process and ongoing restoration efforts in the state. The focus will be on the heron and egret rookery restoration project currently taking place in the Metro East area. The guest speaker is Carson McNamara, Natural Resource Specialist with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' Contaminant Assessment Section. Participants are invited to have dinner and meet the speaker at 5 p.m.
The Telegraph

Solar array advancing in Alton

ALTON - After a year and a half, the solar array project in Alton is getting off the ground. In March 2021, under the leadership of former Mayor Brant Walker, the city announced a partnership with Ameresco to construct a 40-acre solar array at the northwest corner of Alby Street and Industrial Drive. The large, flat area is known locally as the Old Alton Landfill. Because the site is a former landfill, the land cannot be dug into and concrete pads will have to be poured to level out the area for the planned solar array.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

St. Louis resident charged with identity theft

A St. Louis resident was charged with three felonies by Madison County on Wednesday. Kennetta E. Darby, 63, was charged with identity theft, a Class 1 felony, offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and forgery, a Class 3 felony. The case was presented by the East Alton Police Department.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Warmer weather headed our way

John Badman|The Telegraph Thursday was a beautiful morning for a bicycle ride, as a couple found out pedaling along the bike trail on top of the levee on Illinois 143 in Alton. With morning temperatures in the 60s it was a perfect day for anything outdoors. Temperatures are going to rise through the weekend and the area will have more summer-like weather next week with highs forecast near 100 degrees Monday through Wednesday. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Sports
Marquette University
The Telegraph

Coffee show work starts in Bethalto

John Badman|The Telegraph Plumbers were preparing pipes inside the foundation for a new Scooter's Coffee under construction at the corner of Prairie and Illinois 140 in Bethalto Thursday. The busy corner once had a gas station but it had gone unused for a long time. Scooter's currently has a location in Glen Carbon and one nearing completion in Jerseyville. The coffee company is a national franchise with more than 300 locations in 20 states. (John Badman)
BETHALTO, IL
The Telegraph

Remote voting starts June 13 in county

EDWARDSVILLE — Remote voting begins Monday in Madison County for the June 28 primary, according to Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza. Early voting continues through June 27 for Election Day; registered voters may vote Monday through Friday at all early voting sites and Saturday and Sunday at designated locations.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Blackburn names dean's list

CARLINVILLE — Blackburn College has announced its Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean's list must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester.
CARLINVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Catchy menu and catsup await in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE - I had a convenient chance to try the Old Herald Brewery and Distillery this week and it was a perfect place to grab a light bite for a visit with the World's Largest Catsup Bottle. The locally owned Old Herald Brewery and Distillery, 115 E. Clay St., in Collinsville, has an extensive draft and craft brews menu, and a menu of tasty food with names any reporter would appreciate.  I ordered the Paper Route Pretzel, a freshly baked soft Bavarian pretzel served with horseradish mustard or beer cheese, of which I chose the latter. The beer cheese is made in-house.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Pit Pros: Auto quick change competition comes to county

The Collinsville Walmart store became pit row on Saturday as area enthusiasts vied to be the fastest local tire-changers during the Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge. The store hosted the event two days after a similar challenge was at the Wood River Walmart. The impact wrench whirred and clicked, the tires bounced and rolled, and the competitors danced a mechanical ballet as they did their best imitation of pit crew members from Formula One racing.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy