Cirque du Soleil's 'Ovo' returning to Colorado Springs, Loveland and Denver
Cirque du Soleil’s insect-rich production “Ovo” will make three stops in Colorado this summer, with stops in Colorado Springs, Denver and Loveland.
The acrobatic show is slated for Aug. 26-28 at the Budweiser Event Center in Loveland, Sept. 1-4 at The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, and Sept. 8-11 at Ball Arena in Denver.
Tickets are $33-$169 and went on sale Monday at treeventscomplex.com (Loveland), broadmoorworldarena.com and axs.com (Colorado Springs), and ticketmaster.com (Denver).
Tickets are available now to Club Cirque members. For a free subscription, go online to cirqueclub.com.
“Ovo,” the Portuguese word for egg, is themed around a day in the life of bugs, and what happens when a mysterious egg appears in their midst. The show features 100 performers from 25 countries.
