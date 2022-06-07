ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wawa convenience market, an East Coast favorite, teases Nashville locations

By Sandy Mazza, Nashville Tennessean
Wawa, the Philadelphia-area gas and convenience market known for serving up East Coast-style hoagies at its delis, is coming to Nashville – in a few years.

The popular chain is expanding now through the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama and North Carolina.

By 2025, the brand will have its first Nashville location, company officials said Tuesday.

"Wawa is excited to announce plans to spread its wings even further and expand its footprint in Nashville," according to a company statement. "Current plans are for Wawa to open its first Nashville store in 2025 with the potential for up to 40 stores in the market in the future."

This year, 54 new Wawa markets are set to open, and "adjacent markets" are slated for growth in the "next few years."

In preparation for its foray into Tennessee, Wawa officials are seeking public suggestions for potential locations.

Site suggestions are being accepted online at https://www.wawa.com/about/real-estate/site-submission .

Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Wawa convenience market, an East Coast favorite, teases Nashville locations

