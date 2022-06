The new trailer is an action romp much closer to something like Devil May Cry. There are so many Soulslike games out there now that it's easy to conflate third-person action in a gloomy world as a wannabe FromSoftware fantasy RPG. Based on the name alone, you might assume Soulstice is one of those games, but you can see in the new trailer shown at the PC Gaming Show (opens in new tab) today that it'll be far from it when it's out later this year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 34 MINUTES AGO