Kara Swisher leaves New York Times, returns to Vox Media

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago

Leading technology journalist Kara Swisher is leaving The New York Times to rejoin Vox Media, according to a new report.

Swisher, who has hosted a popular business and tech podcast called “Pivot” for almost four years, will join Vox Media and start a new interview show within the Vox Media Podcast Network that will serve as a companion to “Pivot,” Bloomberg reported on Tuesday .

“I’m 60 years old this year, I’ve made a lot of stuff for a lot of people,” Swisher told the outlet. “I want to do what I want to do. I want to make whatever I want to make, and I think that’s a great thing.”

Swisher sold the technology outlet Recode to Vox Media in 2015 , including the rights to the podcast she hosted at the time. She left Vox in 2020 to join the Times as a columnist and podcaster .

She told Bloomberg she “loved” working at the Times, but she was the “most entrepreneurial” when she was at Vox.

“One good thing about working with a company like Vox is they’re very open to entrepreneurial ways,” Swisher said. “Every media company should be thinking about talent.”

