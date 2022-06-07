Three Teens Caught In Connection With Five-Alarm Orange Fire: Officials

Smoke billowing from the vacant building where the fire occurred Photo Credit: Facebook/Orange Fire Rescue EMS

Three teenagers are facing criminal charges after they were arrested in connection with a five-alarm fire that destroyed four buildings in Orange over the weekend, authorities said.

The teens, ages 12 to 14, are facing various arson-related delinquency charges stemming from the fire, which happened in the area of 16 West River Street around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, fire officials said.

The fire was coming from a vacant mill building and spread to three more buildings, eventually reaching five alarms. However, the response from additional fire departments was equal to a six- or seven-alarm fire, officials added.

“I would again like to thank the residents of Orange and our surrounding towns for their support since Saturday,” said Orange Fire Chief James Young. “I’d also like to express our gratitude for the tremendous mutual aid response by our brother and sister firefighters from across the region and the state.”

Two people, who were treated on scene, sustained injuries from the fire and no one was displaced. An arraignment date for the teenage offenders has not been set.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.