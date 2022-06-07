Dog park closing for spraying

ZANESVILLE — The parks department of the City of Zanesville has announced the closure of the dog park at Riverside Park from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday to apply pesticide to weeds. No dogs or humans will be permitted to the park during that time.

Davis makes honors program

HIRAM — Megan Davis of Thornville was named to the Eclectic Scholars Honors program at Hiram College. She's majoring in integrated language arts.

Williamson named to dean's list

SLIPPERY ROCK, PENNSYLVANIA — Morgan Williamson of New Concord has been named to the spring semester dean's list at Slippery Rock University.

Hill named to honor society

MARIETTA — Chelsey Hill of Matla has been named to the Alpha Rho Gamma Chatper of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Washington State Community College.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Local News Briefs: Dog park temporarily closing