Local News Briefs: Dog park temporarily closing

By Zanesville Times Recorder
 5 days ago

Dog park closing for spraying

ZANESVILLE — The parks department of the City of Zanesville has announced the closure of the dog park at Riverside Park from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday to apply pesticide to weeds. No dogs or humans will be permitted to the park during that time.

Davis makes honors program

HIRAM — Megan Davis of Thornville was named to the Eclectic Scholars Honors program at Hiram College. She's majoring in integrated language arts.

Williamson named to dean's list

SLIPPERY ROCK, PENNSYLVANIA — Morgan Williamson of New Concord has been named to the spring semester dean's list at Slippery Rock University.

Hill named to honor society

MARIETTA — Chelsey Hill of Matla has been named to the Alpha Rho Gamma Chatper of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Washington State Community College.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Local News Briefs: Dog park temporarily closing

Jake Wells

Go here for the best burger in the Akron area

Photo of cheeseburger on platePhoto by Eliv Sonas Aceron (Unsplash) If you've ever wondered where you can find the best burger in town, I have the answer. It's not Swenson's. It's not Bob's. It's actually something you'll find at a newer restaurant: The Farmer's Rail.
AKRON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in water at Alum Creek State Park

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A body has been recovered at Alum Creek State Park Tuesday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, officers were called to an area near the park’s beach for reports of a missing person last seen on a standup paddleboard at approximately 6:15 p.m. ODNR confirmed at 9:50 […]
FRANKLIN, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

A local woman reported missing in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department and the family of a local woman are asking the community for assistance in locating her. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the family of 31-year-old Mara D. Morrison has not heard from her since Memorial Day. Morrison, the family says,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Body found near Deer Creek in Williamsport

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio —The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body near Williamsport this morning. Multiple fire departments responded to route 22 at Deer Creek just outside the village after receiving a call about a body being found. The Pickaway County Coroner’s Office was...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Names revealed in Belmont County bank robbery

The names and charges have been revealed of the two suspects who allegedly robbed a bank in Belmont County.  Jeremy Roger Martin, 30-years-old from Bedford, Ohio, is charged with aggravated robbery, and Deandre Cassius Thorington, 32-years-old from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, is charged with aggravated robbery, Martin and Thorington allegedly robbed Premier Bank in St. Clairsville […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three Columbus residents indicted in human trafficking sting

Three Columbus residents indicted in human trafficking sting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3xmGk0f. Three Columbus residents indicted in human trafficking …. What data reveals about gun violence in Columbus’ …. Columbus police arrest suspect in Operation Wheels …. Which Columbus projects will benefit from Ohio capital …. Columbus OKs $500,000 for...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Clothing found in search for two missing Ohio men

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — During a search Saturday, the families of Koby Roush and Raymont Willis found articles of clothing they believe may have belonged to one of the men. The families of Roush and Willis joined volunteers from Golden Hearts, a Voice 4 the Voiceless, in scouring territory in Chillicothe for evidence of their […]
NBC4 Columbus

Inside Colonial Village: Crime down, low rents to remain

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From bashed-in doors to bullet holes, there’s evidence of Colonial Village’s difficult past still to be seen at the 508-unit complex on Rand Avenue. Although crime still occurs there — including an incident reported early Tuesday — it has dropped since the development of 34 parcels and 96 buildings has been […]
COLUMBUS, OH
SCDNReports

24 New Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments June 2022

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor, announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 24 Public Indictments. An indictment is not a conviction. All Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. JAMES CURTIS YOUNG, 50. Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Traffic Alert: Serious crash near Western Ave. in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and Rescue responded to a serious crash at Executive Center Drive and Western Avenue in Chillicothe. According to initial reports, a truck and motorcycle collided. Emergency personnel on the scene told dispatchers that there were non-life-threatening injuries. Motorists are advised to avoid the area while...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIZ

Pursuit Ends in Licking County

A police pursuit ends in Licking County Tuesday morning. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said that around 10:30AM they along with other jurisdictions assisted the Columbus Police Department as they pursued felony suspects out of Franklin County into Licking County. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said that the suspects...
Your Radio Place

Noble County hit by some of the highest gas prices in Ohio

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – Ohio gas prices continue surging to all-time highs as price hikes pinch the pocketbooks of drivers around the country, but it is severely hitting local residents. Auto club AAA said the current average price for regular-grade gas in Ohio is $4.83 a gallon, the highest...
WFMJ.com

Collision with wild turkey claims East Liverpool woman's life

A motorcycle crash caused by a wild turkey has claimed the life of an East Liverpool resident. Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams said that the driver of the motorcycle, Oliver Humphrey, 72, and his wife, both of East Liverpool, were driving west on state Route 164 just east of New Hagerstown at about 2:42 p.m. Sunday, June 5, when a wild turkey flew into the driver's head.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County authorities offer more details in fatal auto accident

PARKERSBURG — A two-car accident on Friday in the 6600 block of Elizabeth Pike (W.Va. 14) near the Wood/Wirt County line took the life of a Wirt County teen, officials said on Monday. According to Chief Deputy Mike Deem of the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, a 2006 Kia Rio...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

