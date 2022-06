PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies in Giles County have released a public safety warning about money being found with fentanyl inside. They report that there have been two incidents where a folded dollar bill was found on the floor in gas stations. The person who found the bill discover white powdery substances inside. After it was tested the substance was positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

