Florida State women's track and field: Amani Heaven ready for NCAA Outdoor Championships

It’s still a sensitive subject.

What haunts Amani Heaven about narrowly missing the cut for the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the shot put is that the Florida State women’s track and field athlete essentially lost her final opportunity to qualify.

And because of something out of her control.

“Oh, I might go on a rant right here,” Heaven told the Democrat when beginning to discuss what occurred at the NCAA East Preliminary in Bloomington, Ind., late last month.

Just before Heaven attempted her third throw to close out the shot put event, rain started to pour and made the conditions slippery. At least enough that Heaven could not effectively deliver her final attempt before reaching the 30-second limit.

The 13 throwers that placed ahead of Heaven did not have to experience the same situation. Heaven nearly advanced to nationals anyway. But with her best throw measuring at 16.34 meters, Heaven finished two spots away from making the top 12 cut. Miami’s Debbie Ajagbe (16.50 meters) came in at No. 12.

“I was so heartbroken, losing that last throw at that moment,” Heaven said. “You just work so hard the whole year. And I had been steadily making my progressions. It felt like at that moment, it was my time to put it together. It was my time to make something happen.

“And when I didn’t have my third throw – it just felt so close. You know when you feel like you can touch something? It felt so close. And for me, to lose an opportunity to possibly get that, it tore me up inside. …

“I’m getting teary-eyed just thinking about it. I was so hurt in that moment.”

The redemption Heaven proceeded to crave came to fruition two days later in the discus. By placing ninth with a mark of 52.78 meters, Heaven advanced to her first-ever NCAA Outdoor Championships. The four-day event in Eugene, Ore. begins Wednesday.

Sprinter Edidiong Odiong (100-meter, 200-meter dash) and the 4X100-meter relay team of Odiong, Savvy’on Toombs, Ka’Tia Seymour and Ashley Seymour also qualified for nationals for the Seminole women.

The men advanced eight athletes – Trey Cunningham (110-meter hurdles), Jeremiah Davis (triple jump, long jump), Jacore Irving (triple jump), Isaac Grimes (long jump), Taylor Banks (100-meter dash), Jo’Vaughn Martin (100-meter dash), Adriaan Wildschutt (5,000-meter run, 10,000-meter run) and Ahmed Muhumed (5,000-meter run) – while qualifying in the 4X100-meter and 4X400-meter relays.

To join that loaded group, Heaven needed to remain focused after her misfortune in the shot put.

“The biggest thing for me was just to let it go,” Heaven said. “Because if I dwelled on that, it’s only going to bleed over to my next event. And that’s the last thing I need.

“I don’t really have a set goal except to be the best me I can be on the day of competition at nationals. To not stress myself out. To not put expectations on myself. Just do what I know how to do, do it at a high level and compete on that day.

“And if I can just do that, I will be more than satisfied with how everything goes.”

Donald Heaven’s influence

Amani is not the first member of the Heaven family to emerge as a star for FSU’s track and field team.

Her father, Donald Heaven, threw the shot and discus for the Seminoles and finished third at the ACC Championships in 1998 and 2000. He also started on FSU’s offensive line and played for its 1999 national championship team.

“I’ve always seen him as a superhero,” Amani said. “I always heard stories from his athletic career when he was under Bobby Bowden and how he did throwing and football at the same time. He used to always talk about all of his awards and how he was an All-American.”

That inspiration carried with Amani as Donald coached her at Hallandale High, which is just north of Miami. She finished her high school career as a four-time and two-time state finalist in the shot put and discus, respectively.

Now in her fourth season with the Seminoles, Amani has claimed first-team All-ACC (outdoor discus) and second-team All-ACC (indoor/outdoor shot put) honors. She has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Part of what has differentiated Amani is her natural ability, which Donald presumably passed down to her.

“Amani has been this weight room beast,” FSU head track and field coach Bob Braman said. “She’s the strongest human we’ve had come out of that weight room – certainly on the women’s side – and really, really works hard.”

Donald continued to motivate Amani throughout her collegiate career. Especially after she dealt with his unexpected health scare as a true freshman in 2019. Testing that fall revealed a benign tumor behind Donald’s left eye, which called for an extensive treatment plan. He has since recovered and is in much better condition now, Amani said.

Amani and Donald have shared quite a few memorable moments. As father and daughter. As coach and athlete. As patient and caretaker. Amani said her favorite experience with Donald came after she advanced to nationals in discus.

“My dad has been on this road with me, this struggle with me, the whole way. So when I was going to nationals, it was like he was going to nationals,” Amani said. “So that phone call to him, ‘Dad, we did it. We made it,’ type stuff, my dad was bawling in tears on the phone.

“I think he was at the mall with my mom, and he didn’t care. He was so happy for me. And my mom was happy for me as well, but my dad just started crying. So my dad was like, ‘Your dad is in the middle of this mall crying.’ My dad is big, and my mom is small, so my small mom is over here trying to comfort this big guy. It was crazy.

“But hearing that, especially after my dad’s surgery and all of the things that happened to him with COVID, the trauma and the tumor, it finally felt like something I could say, ‘Here’s a present for you, dad. All of the effort and energy you’ve put into me over the years have not been in vain.’”

Amani Heaven benefiting from Doug Reynolds’ coaching

Braman hiring Doug Reynolds as throws coach before this season has helped Amani significantly improve.

Not that Reynolds’ teachings are drastically different from his predecessor, Dorian Scott. Reynolds, who joined FSU after a five-year stint as New Mexico State’s head track and field coach, simply has a personality that meshes perfectly with Heaven.

“Coach Doug was that reset button that I never knew I needed. He’s a little more laid back, and it allows you to be you,” Heaven said. “Sometimes, that’s all you really want, is to be you and not something that you aren’t. That was the best thing that could have happened to me in my athletic career. I feel like I was chasing something that wasn’t for me.”

Amani still appreciates how much Donald similarly encourages her. It’s why he significantly impacted her on and off the track throughout childho. It’s why Reynolds resonated with her immediately. And it’s why she overcame her devastating experience in the shot put preliminaries.

“He always builds my confidence. That’s one thing my dad does great,” Amani said. “Outside of the technical aspect of things, he has always built my confidence that, ‘You can do this.’ Me being a daddy’s girl, that’s all I really needed to hear. Because if he feels like I can do it, I can do it. …

“He will always be my biggest cheerleader.”

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida State women's track and field: Amani Heaven ready for NCAA Outdoor Championships