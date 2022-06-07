ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

You can see him: John Cena returns to WWE Raw

By Victoria Lopez
 5 days ago

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — John Cena, the professional wrestler, will be returning to WWE Raw in Laredo to celebrate 20 years since his debut.

Monday evening, WWE Raw announced the return of the “you can’t see me” wrestler on Twitter.

Cena will be returning to the wrestling ring on June 27 at 8/7 Central time.

Cena responded to the announcement on his personal Twitter account shortly after WWE Raw.

Been far too long and what a special occasion to be able to spend with the @WWEUniverse! Laredo, TX, C U soon!!! #WWERaw #CenaMonth

John Cena via Twitter
Coahoma softball through the generations

AUSTIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Coahoma isn’t the only place where softball is a big deal. However, you’d be hard pressed to find anywhere with more players who have moms and other relatives who once played on the same team. Watch the video above for more.
Man caught on camera stealing more than $300 in items

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Odessa Police Department says that the suspect was caught on camera stealing from a local Walmart. According to police, the suspect stole approximately $317.58 worth of items on May 20th at Walmart – West in Odessa. The store released images of the suspect to police, he’s […]
Man caught on camera taking items from behind Lowe’s

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the man seen loading several items in his truck from behind Lowe’s Home Improvement store. Odessa Police Department shared these photos on Facebook of the man pulling his gray or black 2009-2015 Ford F-150 Platinum […]
A local food truck that was broken into has gone missing

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department needs your help locating Gumbo’s Cajun Cuisine Food truck. Officers say that it was broken into late last month. According to police, the food truck was broken into at 1509 E. Illinois. A post on Midland Crime Stoppers states that the food truck’s lock was cut and two […]
OPD searching for missing woman

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a missing woman.  24-year-old Baily Mata was last seen around 9:00 a.m. on May 31. Mata stands 5’2″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. The last time anyone saw Mata, she was wearing a red sweatshirt, blue shirt, blue […]
OPD searching for theft suspect

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft.  According to OPD, around 11:18 a.m. on March 16, the woman pictured below stole from a man while inside Lowe’s Grocery Store, located at 1600 N Grant Avenue. The victim said the woman stole […]
Woman arrested, charged with stalking daughter

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after police said she stalked and threatened her daughter. Amy Burton, 40, has been charged with Stalking, a third-degree felony. According to an arrest affidavit, on June 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 8800 block of Rice […]
Local BBQ trailer to expand to full restaurant

A local food trailer is putting Odessa on the map. Brantley Creek BBQ has been around for two-and-a-half years and keeps growing in popularity. “It’s a salt and pepper kind of thing,” says owner Brandon McPherson. “Oak and a little mesquite. We put our own twist to it.” The trailer sits off of North Tanglewood […]
Affidavit: Odessa man drinks gas, then starts fire

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after he was accused of setting fire to a business late last month. Russell Paul Burch has been charged with Arson.  According to court documents, on May 29, units with Odessa Fire Rescue responded to an outdoor fire in the alley of CED Wholesale Electric, located […]
OPD investigating Walmart burglary

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department needs your help finding the man seen in these photos. According to officers, he was caught on camera stealing sporting goods from Walmart. Police say that the crime took place on May 21st at the Walmart located on 2450 NW 338 Loop Northbound. The suspect in the photos […]
Big Spring Police Department investigating theft

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize these individuals? Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers need your help finding three people who police say were caught on camera stealing. On May 30th around 7:12 pm, Big Spring Police responded to a call regarding a theft at Wal-Mart located in the 200 block of W. […]
Man drives into yard, runs over two people, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he ran two people over after an argument. Roland Dewayne Madison, 44, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on June 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home […]
Woman sentenced in twin deaths

ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Sentencing in the trial of Angelica Garcia concluded today. The judge sentenced Garcia to 20 years and a $5,000 fine on count 1. As well as 20 years and a $5,000 fine on count 2. She will have to serve one sentence before beginning the other.
Police provide update on Socorro Graduation party shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, Socorro Police Department (SPD) officials provided an update to the case of a weekend shooting at a graduation party that injured five people. SPD officials say they served a search warrant for a second location, where they found drugs, ammunition, a weapon, and body armor. “They are investigating […]
Crime Stoppers search for trespassing food delivery employee

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in finding a food delivery employee who police say was caught on camera damaging someone’s property. On June 2nd around 12:16 pm, Big Spring Police Officers responded to a call from the 700 block […]
