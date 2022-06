BELLE FOURCHE –– A Belle Fourche man was sentenced to serve two concurrent 15-year sentences stemming from a spring 2021 assault on an officer. On May 1, 2021, Belle Fourche Police Officers Wallace Eddy and Joshua Gallagher were dispatched to assist with an altercation on a roadway involving a motorist and Officer Lance Patenode. According to court documents, Patenode said that he was traveling to work to begin his shift when a motorist, later identified as a Belle Fourche man, Anthony Paul Klein, who is currently 41, slammed on his vehicle brakes, causing Patenode to slam into the rear of Klein’s car.

