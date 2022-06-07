ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Smith County man accused of starting fire which killed disabled half-brother

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
KLTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMITH COUNTY, Texas - The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for murder signed by County Court-at-Law 2 Judge Taylor Heaton on Monday, resulting in the arrest on Tuesday of 32-year-old Robert Harrison Johnson IV, for allegedly causing the fire that killed his half-brother last...

www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas inmate escapes by walking off work detail

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Angelina County inmate escaped from the jail late Thursday night after walking off a work detail. The sheriff’s office released a statement identifying the inmate as 36-year-old James Wheeler. He stands roughly 6’0″ tall, weighing 180 pounds with sandy blond or light brown hair. Deputies say he was last […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Desoto, TX
City
Ross, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Smith County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Smith County, TX
KLTV

Wreck reported at State Highway 155, Tyler loop intersection

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police and fire personnel have responded to a major crash that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 155 and Southwest Loop 323. Tyler police officers and firefighters were dispatched out to the wreck a little after 3 p.m. Friday. At this time, there is...
TYLER, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Driver charged with intoxication assault in prison van crash that injured 4

A driver has been charged after four people, including an inmate, were injured in a severe crash involving a prison transport van. Ian Morris, 27, was found to be at fault in the crash. He is charged with two counts of intoxication assault, which is a felony. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-45, approaching Willis near FM-1097. According to Conroe police, Morris, who was driving a red truck, spun out on the freeway and came to a stop. Police said alcohol contributed to the crash. That’s when a Texas Department of Criminal Justice transport van slammed into the truck. There were two correctional officers, one sergeant, and one inmate inside the van at the time of the crash. As of Wednesday afternoon, the inmate and one officer were still in the hospital. The other two guards were treated and released on Tuesday. The van was leaving UTMB in Galveston, and the inmate was being transported to the Skyview Unit in Rusk, Texas. The spokesperson said additional security had been added to the van and confirmed that three guards were on board at the time of the crash.
CONROE, TX
KLTV

East Texas authorities recover submerged vehicle from Caddo State Park lake

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday, Harrison County authorities recovered a vehicle that had been submerged near the Caddo State Park boat ramp. According to a post on the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, HCO Dispatch received a call Wednesday about a vehicle that had been found fully submerged at the Caddo State Park boat ramp. The caller said the vehicle had been in the water a long time, but he wanted to notify authorities of what he found.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigates robbery

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help solving an aggravated robbery. Officials say around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a robbery that had just occurred at a convenience store in the 11400 block of Hwy. 64 West near Tyler. They were informed that a suspect entered the store, pointed a handgun at both the employee and a customer, and demanded the money from the cash register while informing both victims to lay on the floor. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, witnesses say the suspect fled the area in an unknown direction. Authorities say the suspect was a black male, 5’09” to 5’10”, wearing a blue hoodie, dark colored pants, and a blue bandana over his face. The weapon was described as a black semi-automatic pistol. If you have any information concerning this case, call the Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Murder#County Road#County Jail#Violent Crime#County Court
KLTV

Marshall police chief talks about active shooter response plans

Ebby Halliday acquires Tyler-based brokerage as part of East Texas expansion. A Dallas Forth-Worth leader in real estate is expanding to East Texas. Ebby Halliday recently acquired Cornerstone Brokerage, based in Tyler. The acquisition comes just months after Ebby Halliday acquired Homes & Properties Realty in Jacksonville. Updated: 1 hour...
MARSHALL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLTV

Woman, 3 children injured in Lufkin rollover crash

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A woman and three children were injured after a crash in Lufkin Thursday. According to Lufkin police, the woman was southbound in the 1000 block of John Redditt Drive near Lockheed Martin around 3 p.m. when her Suburban left the road for an unknown reason. Police...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Marshall PD Active Shooter Plan

Academy Award-nominated director Irene Taylor spoke with East Texas Now on Friday to discuss her new documentary, Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy Scouts. The film takes an in-depth look at the Boy Scouts of America as Taylor investigates the history of accusations of abuse leveled by members against the organization.
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Mockingbird Lane

On Monday, June 6, 2022, at approximately 12:47 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at the Trust Bank located at 1241 W. Mockingbird Lane. Officers found the victim Paul Zapata Ramirez, a 45-year-old male, with a gunshot wound to the neck. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.
ABC13 Houston

Causes of death released for family likely killed by escaped inmate

Five family members believed to have been killed by an escaped inmate in their Texas vacation home last week were fatally shot and stabbed, cause of death reports show. Four children and their grandfather were found murdered at the family's ranch in Centerville, located between Dallas and Houston, on June 2 after a relative contacted law enforcement to do a welfare check, authorities said.
HOUSTON, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

New details on how escapee Gonzalo Lopez escaped on prison transport

HOUSTON — As a family prepares to lay their loved ones to rest, investigators with Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Texas Department of Public Safety were back on the scene Thursday in Centerville. This comes after the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences issued preliminary causes of death for...
CENTERVILLE, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made of Suspect in Multiple Robberies

On June 9, 2022, beginning at approximately 8:51 a.m., a male suspect robbed multiple businesses at gunpoint within a 50-minute period in the city of Dallas. At one of the locations, Dallas Police were able to obtain a suspect description, vehicle description, and a possible license plate number. Shortly after...
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings June 8 – June 9

Deputies charged Sotero Arcos, 46, of San Antonio, with driving while intoxicated second. Arcos was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $500,000 bond. Deputies charged Vangie Marie Weaver, 23, of Kilgore, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Weaver was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday without bond.

Comments / 0

Community Policy