Macoupin County, IL

State police to enforce roadside checks in Jersey, Macoupin

By Darren Iozia
 5 days ago
Illinois State Police will be conducting roadside safety checks in Jersey and Macoupin...

Puff Hashwax
5d ago

Let the Road Pirates begin their collecting and harassing. Agents of the State collecting revenue for their Masters. Who say they are here to serve the Public. Paid by your tax dollars, to steal/extort more money from you.

#Jersey#Illinois State Police#Macoupin
Jacksonville, IL
My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

