Majority of New Yorkers say Adams, Hochul not doing a good job: poll

Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul both need to do a better job, a majority of New Yorkers say in a new poll out Tuesday.

About 64% of New Yorkers believe Adams is doing a poor or fair job (the lower two of four ratings markers) — and more than half (56%) believe the Big Apple is heading in the wrong direction, the Spectrum News NY1/Siena College poll found.

“If New Yorkers had a honeymoon with Mayor Adams, it was brief and it’s clearly over. Only 29% give him a positive rating for the job he’s doing as mayor, compared to 64% who give him a negative rating,” said Dr. Don Levy, director of the Siena College Research Institute.

Hochul’s approval figures are only slightly higher, with 54% of those polled describing her job rating as poor or fair.

Asked if the state is heading in the right direction, 46% of the 1,000 city residents surveyed disagreed.

Despite vowing to fight the Big Apple’s crime wave when he came into office in January, 74% of city residents said the mayor hasn’t been successful in bringing violence under control.

And about 76% of residents are “very concerned” or somewhat concerned that they’ll become a victim of a violent crime in the city, the poll found.

“No governor has done as much as we have, and in as fast a time, to address the specter of crime and gun violence in our streets,” Hochul told reporters Tuesday when asked about the crime fear statistic and her job rating.

“We’re saying we understand people’s anxieties,” she added. “There is a lot of fear all across this nation. Crime has been going up since the pandemic and people are anxious. I understand that. There’s more to do.

“We’re not finished and I’ll be able to continue to show New Yorkers my depth of my commitment, my number one job, which is protecting their safety.”

Hizzoner’s numbers elsewhere weren’t glowing either: 49% of those polled said he’s doing a poor job tackling homelessness and 37% believe he’s doing a poor job handling the Rikers Island jail .

Meanwhile, those polled also ranked Adams’ performance on par with unpopular ex-Mayor Bill de Blasio. When probed, 36% said Adams was doing as well as de Blasio, while 36% said the current mayor was doing a better overall job than his predecessor.

The NYC poll, which surveyed 1,000 city residents, was conducted between May 22 and June 1.