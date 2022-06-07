ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Florida 2-year-old fatally shoots dad after finding loaded Glock, mom arrested: cops

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OcsOv_0g3FWc0C00

A 2-year-old Florida boy fatally shot his father in front of his young siblings after somehow finding his parents’ unsecured handgun — and now his mother is facing criminal charges, authorities said.

The accident involving the toddler occurred as his father, 26-year-old Reggie Mabry, was playing video games at their Orlando home, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The gun was not properly stored,” Sheriff John Mina told reporters Monday. “In fact, it was easily accessible, even to a 2-year-old, and the result is a tragedy that no one in this community can really comprehend.”

Mabry was in the same room as his wife, Marie Ayala, 28, and two other children, a 5-year-old and a 6-month-old, when he was struck in the back by gunfire, police said.

Officers initially thought Mabry’s death was self-inflicted, but the man’s older child told them the 2-year-old was the one who accidentally shot their dad.

The toddler had been able to access a loaded semi-automatic Glock 19, which was left in a bag on the floor by his parents, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant obtained by The Post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KvCyC_0g3FWc0C00
Florida mother Marie Rose Ayala was arrested after her 2-year-old son shot and killed her husband after finding an unsecured handgun, according to police.
Orange County Sheriff's Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OW7Qe_0g3FWc0C00
The toddler allegedly found the loaded semi-automatic Glock 19 in a bag on the floor.
WKMG-TV

The toddler’s mother, Marie Ayala, 28, was arrested Friday on charges of manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and violation of probation, Mina said.

Both parents had been on probation for child neglect and narcotics possession.

Ayala told a detective that she knew that as a convicted felon, she was not legally permitted to be in possession of a firearm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cdWSx_0g3FWc0C00
Mabry was shot in the back while playing video games in the same room as his wife and their two other children.
Orange County Sheriff's Office

The detective quoted the woman as previously telling Mabry of the Glock: “I was like, I told my husband, ‘Hey, we can’t have it, we going to have to get rid of it.'”

Ayala made her initial court appearance Monday and was ordered jailed without bond.

During Monday’s press conference, Mina suggested that the tragedy was preventable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XU5EH_0g3FWc0C00
According to Orange County Sheriff John Mina, the gun was not properly stored.
WKMG-TV

“Now these young children have effectively lost both of their parents, and a young child has to live his life knowing he shot his father,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Off-duty deputy who responded to Uvalde shooting is fired following arrest for public intoxication

A Texas sheriff’s deputy from a neighbouring force who was sent to assist the Uvalde police department last month following the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead has been fired after he was arrested for public intoxication.The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that Christopher Lofton was no longer an employee of the force and has been “permanently relieved of his duties” after the force conducted an internal investigation into the 2 June incident where the then-deputy was drunk enough to be considered “a danger to himself and others”.“Deputy Lofton was off-duty at the time...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Police find two bodies while searching for missing people who were 'strapped into their wheelchairs' before boat capsized on Dartmoor reservoir during fishing trip

Police have recovered two bodies while searching for two disabled adults who were 'strapped into their wheelchairs' before their boat capsized during a fishing trip on a Dartmoor reservoir. Devon and Cornwall Police has this evening confirmed two bodies have been located after a group of adults were thrown into...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

'Beautiful' baby girl died at nine weeks old after grandmother woke up to find her 'floppy' with face part-covered by blanket in Moses basket, inquest hears

A 'beautiful' baby girl died at nine weeks old after her grandmother woke up to find her 'floppy' with her face partially covered by a blanket in a Moses basket. Daisy-Mae Stanley, from Leigh, near Wigan, had been staying at her grandparent's home with her family in November last year when the tragic incident took place.
RELATIONSHIPS
TMZ.com

Todd Chrisley Seen For First Time on House Arrest, Sweet Delivery From Daughter

Todd Chrisley is doing home confinement in style, hanging out in his huge mansion with a sweet delivery while he awaits sentencing in his bank fraud and tax evasion case. The reality TV star emerged from his not-so-humble abode Friday for the first time since he was put on house arrest following his guilty verdict.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy