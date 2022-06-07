'Joggling' is a competitive sport that combines running and juggling, at the same time. This Wauwatosa native is going for a world record.

Most mornings you can find Henry Wellenstein on a run throughout his hometown of Wauwatosa.

If you look close enough, you'll see a small object in his hands. Make that three small objects — each about 65mm in diameter.

If you guessed juggling balls, you'd be correct.

If that wasn't odd enough, Wellenstein simultaneously juggles the balls with each stride.

He's mastered the art of "joggling," a little-known sport that involves running while juggling balls, or sometimes even clubs.

Take "jogging" and add "juggling" and you've got "joggling."

It's a competitive sport for some and a hobby for others.

For Wellenstein, who also runs on the cross country team at McGill University in Canada, it's an opportunity to get into the record books.

"It's just really fun," he said. "It gives me something else to go for, something else to be competitive with."

Wellenstein has been juggling since he was 9. A neighbor mentioned the hobby to him, so he got a book and learned to juggle himself.

"I just liked learning weird things like that," he said.

He also comes from a family of runners, so he began running at a young age as well.

When he was in high school he heard about Zach Prescott, a then Boston University student who ran a 4:43.2 mile while juggling three balls to break the world record that had stood for 32 years.

Wellenstein was already a runner and a juggler, so he decided to try the sport.

He quickly discovered it was a natural fit. And he's stuck with it ever since.

"I was like, well I can do both of those, so I might as well try and break the record myself, so I've been trying for a few years now and just managed to get in shape to do it," Wellenstein said.

Wellenstein already has one record under his belt: the 800-meter three-ball joggling event in 2020.

For those wondering, that's about a half-mile. He ran that event in 2:19.14.

Wellenstein is a distance runner, so he's focusing his efforts on 800-meter to 5K events.

The World Joggling Championships moved to virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic. Next year, he'll attempt the world record for the 1-mile event.

"Ordinary juggling, ordinary running, equals extraordinary joggling is what I tell myself," Wellenstein said.

How to

So how does it work?

It's as simple as it sounds; those who compete simply juggle while they run or jog.

But as simple as it sounds, it's not as easy as it sounds.

Most competitors use three or five balls, but there are also joggling events for four and seven balls.

The runner has to maintain a juggling motion while competing.

You can have no forward motion without juggling as well. If you drop a ball, you have to go to the spot of the dropped ball and start juggling again before you move forward — all while the clock continues to run.

'The world's greatest track meet'

The sport has been around since 1975.

Bill Giduz was the first to do it, and he coined the term. After a track practice at North Carolina State University, he simply had the idea to juggle while he ran, according to Huffington Post.

The first official joggling event was held at the 1981 International Jugglers Association festival.

Now, more than 40 years later, the sport has a small but loyal base of competitors. And there are several events and records that competitors can go after.

After Giduz retired as director of the championships, Len Ferman took over, from 2010-15.

"Obviously it's a very unique sport and a highly skilled sport," Ferman said.

Ferman said the sport is great exercise as well, exercising one's body and mind at the same time. He calls it the "ultimate workout."

"When our sport is done right, it's really something to behold," Ferman said.

Before the competition went virtual, Ferman said the in-person championships were a sight to behold.

"I like to call it the world's greatest track meet," Ferman said.

Future goals

Wellenstein runs cross country at McGill University in Montreal. When he runs in Wauwatosa during the summer, he always has his juggling balls with him.

"I just took my regular running training, and I just juggled while doing it," he said of his joggling training.

"It helps keep running more interesting in the offseason," he added.

Wellenstein can also ride a unicycle while juggling. He can also joggle with up to five balls, and he can do a few juggling tricks with three balls, as well.

He wants to move up in distance and eventually try a marathon while joggling.

"I'd like to do it as long as I can keep running, really," he said.

"There's got to be a new generation to take the records down," he added.

He doesn't often meet others who joggle, but it does happen occasionally.

"It's so surprising when you see anybody who does it as well, it's like 'What? I thought I was the only person doing it,'" he said.

Keep up to date with his joggling adventures on Instagram at instagram.com/wellythejoggler.

