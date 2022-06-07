ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga, LA

Pentecostal pastor retires after 44 years at Tioga UPC

By Melinda Martinez, Alexandria Town Talk
 5 days ago

Even though Donald and Donna Privett have retired from pastoring duties at Tioga United Pentecostal Church after 44 years, they'll never quit working for God.

"My husband is not really well," said Donna. "But we'll keep working for God when we get the chance."

A retirement party was held for the couple at Quebedeaux's Cajun Cafe. People that they have known throughout the years they pastored came from places like Colorado and Dallas to wish them well.

"They mean a lot to me and my family," said Sylvia Coody of Pineville. She has known the Privetts since 1978 when they first arrived at Tioga UPC. "My children went to their church for almost their whole life."

Her daughter Marisha is also married to Tim Privett and they have two sons, said Coody.

"They have dedicated some of my children and also baptized my children," she said.

The Privetts took over pastoring the church in 1978 after being invited down from Winn Parish to preach at a youth revival. Two years later, Donald became pastor at Tioga UPC and felt God called him here, said Donna.

"We just loved the church and the people," said Donna. "I think I will miss the most is not just being there for every single decision. Even my husband feels the same way. It's hard to take hands off of that."

As a pastor, he helped establish many churches in the U.S. and sent people across the world to spread God's message, said Coody.

Donna said that in their retirement, they'll travel when they can, especially to visit family. They have two children and five grandchildren.

"We'll just enjoy going to church and visiting other churches," she said. Since Donald was pastor of Tioga UPC, they couldn't attend other church services on Sundays or Wednesdays so they look forward to doing that now.

Coody says the Privetts are the most caring and giving people she has ever known and willing to help anyone.

"This man has a special place in Heaven as I know of no other that has accomplished what he has done," said Coody.

"We've enjoyed the whole trip," said Donna about their years at the church. But God is not done with using them yet.

