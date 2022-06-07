ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caught on video: Gunmen rob grocery store in Jamaica, Queens

By CBS New York Team
 5 days ago

Armed robbery caught on camera in Queens 00:18

NEW YORK - An armed robbery in Queens was caught on camera.

NYPD

Three suspects walked into a grocery store at Hillside Avenue and Wexford Terrace last month in the Jamaica section.

One pulled out a gun, while two others went behind the counter and emptied the register of just over $1,000.

Police say the suspects took off on foot, and then got away in a white sedan.

No one in the store was injured.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
