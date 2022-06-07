ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers’ Barclay Goodrow expected to be in Game 4 lineup vs. Lightning

By Mari Faiello
 5 days ago
Rangers center Barclay Goodrow shoots against Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy in the second period of Game 3 Sunday. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

TAMPA — Rangers coach Gerard Gallant expects forward Barclay Goodrow in tonight’s Game 4 lineup against the Lightning.

In Sunday’s Eastern Conference final, Goodrow struggled to get off the ice after blocking a shot from Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman with his left foot, which he injured in the team’s first game of the postseason against the Penguins.

“I expect him to play,” Gallant said.

Gallant also said forward Ryan Strome should be in the lineup.

Lightning forward Ondrej Palat cross-checked Strome in the back during the second period Sunday. Strome went down the tunnel after the play and returned for a single shift, then returned to the locker room and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

“I think he’s ready to go tonight,” Gallant said. “The trainer will tell me after they get off the ice and assess them all.”

Meanwhile, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said he “anticipates” the same lineup he used in Game 3′s win. For the first time since the opening round against Toronto, Cooper went with a traditional setup of 12 forwards and six defensemen, drawing in forward Riley Nash and scratching defenseman Cal Foote.

Cooper already ruled out Brayden Point for tonight’s game, but the All-Star center continues to make progress battling back from a lower-body injury sustained in the opening round’s Game 7 against Toronto.

“I think when you start getting closer, maybe anticipation gets a little bit more, so hopefully there’s no more setbacks and we can see him at some point, but definitely not tonight,” Cooper said. “If (the series) goes seven (games), then optimism (for his return) stays up, and if it’s a five-game series, it’s a little dicier. It’s just time. It’s going to take time.”

Schedule

Game 1 – Lightning at Rangers, 6-2 loss

Game 2 - Lightning at Rangers, 3-2 loss

Game 3 – Rangers at Lightning, 3-2 win (Rangers lead series 2-1)

Game 4 – Rangers at Lightning, 8 tonight

Game 5 – Lightning at Rangers, 8 p.m. Thursday

Game 6 – Rangers at Lightning, 8 p.m. Saturday *if necessary

Game 7 – Lightning at Rangers, 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 *if necessary

TV: ESPN

Radio: All games 970-AM

Contact Mari Faiello at mfaiello@tampabay.com. Follow @faiello_mari.

• • •

