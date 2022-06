DENVER ( Stacker ) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Colorado using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,830,071 which is 387% higher than the state average of $581,101.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Colorado

#1. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood: 12

#2. Breckenridge: 4

#2. Edwards: 4

#4. Glenwood Springs: 3

#5. Boulder: 2

#6. Steamboat Springs: 1

#30. Tabernash

– Typical home value: $923,103

– 1-year price change: +20.9%

– 5-year price change: +56.7%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#29. Keystone

– Typical home value: $930,581

– 1-year price change: +44.0%

– 5-year price change: +109.5%

– Metro area: Breckenridge

#28. Evergreen

– Typical home value: $950,308

– 1-year price change: +22.8%

– 5-year price change: +68.4%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

#27. Frisco

– Typical home value: $964,163

– 1-year price change: +39.4%

– 5-year price change: +97.6%

– Metro area: Breckenridge

#26. Silverthorne

– Typical home value: $970,252

– 1-year price change: +39.9%

– 5-year price change: +106.6%

– Metro area: Breckenridge

#25. Sedalia

– Typical home value: $973,755

– 1-year price change: +26.0%

– 5-year price change: +72.8%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

#24. Todd Creek

– Typical home value: $999,407

– 1-year price change: +22.1%

– 5-year price change: +61.9%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

#23. Steamboat Springs

– Typical home value: $1,031,292

– 1-year price change: +34.1%

– 5-year price change: +74.0%

– Metro area: Steamboat Springs

#22. Larkspur

– Typical home value: $1,037,772

– 1-year price change: +30.3%

– 5-year price change: +73.7%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

#21. Crested Butte

– Typical home value: $1,040,586

– 1-year price change: +17.2%

– 5-year price change: +58.8%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#20. Lone Tree

– Typical home value: $1,050,735

– 1-year price change: +27.4%

– 5-year price change: +58.4%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

#19. Avon

– Typical home value: $1,067,228

– 1-year price change: +44.5%

– 5-year price change: +65.5%

– Metro area: Edwards

#18. Boulder

– Typical home value: $1,096,070

– 1-year price change: +22.8%

– 5-year price change: +47.5%

– Metro area: Boulder

#17. Carbondale

– Typical home value: $1,112,112

– 1-year price change: +33.0%

– 5-year price change: +79.0%

– Metro area: Glenwood Springs

#16. Basalt

– Typical home value: $1,113,069

– 1-year price change: +42.6%

– 5-year price change: +75.3%

– Metro area: Edwards

#15. Niwot

– Typical home value: $1,138,625

– 1-year price change: +24.8%

– 5-year price change: +52.8%

– Metro area: Boulder

#14. Franktown

– Typical home value: $1,164,838

– 1-year price change: +30.1%

– 5-year price change: +72.3%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

#13. Breckenridge

– Typical home value: $1,261,189

– 1-year price change: +41.3%

– 5-year price change: +102.7%

– Metro area: Breckenridge

#12. Genesee

– Typical home value: $1,262,553

– 1-year price change: +28.8%

– 5-year price change: +67.7%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

#11. Foxfield

– Typical home value: $1,311,673

– 1-year price change: +30.4%

– 5-year price change: +72.1%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

#10. Telluride

– Typical home value: $1,370,714

– 1-year price change: +16.7%

– 5-year price change: +52.1%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#9. Snowmass Village

– Typical home value: $1,385,967

– 1-year price change: +14.9%

– 5-year price change: +29.6%

– Metro area: Glenwood Springs

#8. Mountain Village

– Typical home value: $1,434,969

– 1-year price change: +16.0%

– 5-year price change: +43.7%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#7. Greenwood Village

– Typical home value: $1,522,626

– 1-year price change: +24.1%

– 5-year price change: +49.3%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

#6. Vail

– Typical home value: $1,564,209

– 1-year price change: +24.2%

– 5-year price change: +61.1%

– Metro area: Edwards

#5. Columbine Valley

– Typical home value: $1,611,234

– 1-year price change: +30.6%

– 5-year price change: +60.4%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

#4. Edwards

– Typical home value: $1,803,415

– 1-year price change: nan%

– 5-year price change: +56.8%

– Metro area: Edwards

#3. Bow Mar

– Typical home value: $2,148,593

– 1-year price change: +28.4%

– 5-year price change: +61.1%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

#2. Aspen

– Typical home value: $2,697,360

– 1-year price change: +15.9%

– 5-year price change: +45.8%

– Metro area: Glenwood Springs

#1. Cherry Hills Village

– Typical home value: $2,830,071

– 1-year price change: +26.5%

– 5-year price change: +44.6%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood



Stacker content published under a CC BY-NC 4.0 License .

