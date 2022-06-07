Amarillo Fire Dept. battles two structure fires over the weekend; no injuries

The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two structure fires this weekend, with no injuries reported.

According to a news release, on Monday at about 2:05 a.m., Amarillo fire crews were dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 100 block of North Florida Street. Upon arrival, units found a detached garage with heavy fire showing. Crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

There were no exposures, and the occupants to the house were not home at the time of the fire, AFD said. Six units and 18 firefighters responded to the scene. No injuries were reported, and the fire is still under investigation.

On Sunday at about 2:07 p.m., the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on the 900 block of North Polk Street. Units arrived and found a single story house with fire and smoke showing from the windows. The house was vacant with several windows boarded up.

Six units and 18 firefighters responded to the scene. Firefighters extinguished fire and searched for occupants. The fire was brought under control at 2:33 p.m. No occupants were found during the search. The Amarillo Fire Marshal office responded to investigate.