ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Fire Dept. battles two structure fires over the weekend; no injuries

By From Staff Reports
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 5 days ago

The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two structure fires this weekend, with no injuries reported.

According to a news release, on Monday at about 2:05 a.m., Amarillo fire crews were dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 100 block of North Florida Street. Upon arrival, units found a detached garage with heavy fire showing. Crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

There were no exposures, and the occupants to the house were not home at the time of the fire, AFD said. Six units and 18 firefighters responded to the scene. No injuries were reported, and the fire is still under investigation.

On Sunday at about 2:07 p.m., the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on the 900 block of North Polk Street. Units arrived and found a single story house with fire and smoke showing from the windows. The house was vacant with several windows boarded up.

Six units and 18 firefighters responded to the scene. Firefighters extinguished fire and searched for occupants. The fire was brought under control at 2:33 p.m. No occupants were found during the search. The Amarillo Fire Marshal office responded to investigate.

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Amarillo police has identified body found at Mesquite Avenue and River Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have identified the body found in a ditch near River Road this morning. According to officials, today, at around 7:17 a.m., Amarillo police were sent to meet Potter County Deputies near Mesquite and River Road on a body found near the ditch. The body...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Car carrying gunshot victim crashes at Fulton, Teckla intersection

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a crash in south Amarillo Wednesday morning. According to a statement from the department, officers from the Amarillo Police Department were sent to the intersection of Fulton and Teckla around 8:26 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found three people in a […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo authorities asking for help locating a man last seen on Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo authorities need your help locating a man who went missing last Friday. Potter County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Wade Pierce was last seen on June 3. Pierce does not have a job or a vehicle. Officials said the family is concerned because he “just...
KFDA

Details of charges released of woman after standoff in 53rd Avenue area this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office has released the charges of the woman who did not cooperate with the officials resulting a standoff near 53rd Avenue, Saturday afternoon. According to officials, Katasha Woodward is facing charges of evading arrest and stalking. At around 1:30 p.m., on June...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Amarillo, TX
Accidents
City
Amarillo, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Elderly couple killed in rollover crash in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An elderly couple was killed in a rollover crash in Amarillo. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Soncy Road and Buccola Avenue. According to the Amarillo Police Department, Sebastian Macias, 21, was traveling south on Soncy at a "high rate...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Severe weather downs power lines, impacts traffic on the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to announcements from the Texas Department of Transportation, a number of diversions and roadblocks impacted traffic across multiple counties on the High Plains Wednesday morning. Announcements from the Texas Department of Transportation regarding traffic impacts included: Armstrong County experienced a pickup pulling a trailer that turned over, blocking both lanes […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

3 arrested after drugs, weapons found in Dumas home

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office released information on a “large-scale drug investigation” with the Dumas Police Department, that ended in three arrests. According to the sheriff’s office, officials carried out a search Friday on a home on the 500 block of South Klein in Dumas. During the search, […]
DUMAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fires#Accident#Amarillo Fire Dept#Afd#The Amarillo Fire Marshal
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

3 in Amarillo indicted on drug, firearm charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas released court documents that state that three people have been indicted on multiple counts of charges related to the possession and distribution of meth and possession of a firearm on May 26. On November 23, 2021, the Amarillo Police Department […]
The Amarillo Pioneer

Mayor and Critics Respond to Civic Center Lawsuit

As first reported by the Amarillo Pioneer last week, Alex Fairly filed a lawsuit alleging that the latest civic center plan being pushed by the city violates state law and subverts the will of the voters. In a statement publicly announcing the lawsuit, Fairly noted similarities between the proposal and one rejected by voters in 2020. In the days since, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson and several community activists have expressed their opinions about the project.
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy