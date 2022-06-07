ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesville, MO

DARLENE HOPE ATTERBERRY

Laclede Record
 5 days ago

Darlene Hope Atterberry, 78, of Buffalo, formerly of Waynesville, died Monday, May 30, 2022, in her home. She is survived by...

www.laclederecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laclede Record

DIANA LYNN (MITCHELL) REDIE

Diana Lynn (Mitchell) Redie, 67, of Urbana, died Thursday, June 9, 2022. She was born July 9, 1954, to Loren Mitchell. She was raised in the home of her grandparents, Edrie and Raleigh Mitchell in Preston. On July 29, 1972, she married Ricky Redies. She was preceded in death by...
URBANA, MO
Laclede Record

Patriotic push by Lady Shriners

The Laclede County Shriner Ladies have kicked off a new fundraiser aimed at helping those in need and decorating the community with a splash of patriotism. They’re doing so with a patriotic store front and display fundraiser. With this, the community can vote on the top displays as well as participate in a scavenger hunt with a $100 prize gift card. “When we were looking for a new fundraiser we wanted something that might be fun for the community to be involved with. So I thought, why don’t we look into doing something that can involve businesses,” explained Lady Shriner Vice President Crystal Stokes. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
Laclede Record

STEVEN LEE FLANARY

Steven Lee Flanary, 58, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. He was born Aug. 16, 1963, in Lebanon, Mo. to George and Nancy Mizer Flanary, who preceded him in death. Steven had lived his entire life in the Lebanon community. He worked in the...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

Redevelopment of Allen building remains ongoing

Redevelopment plans were announced some time back for the Allen Building, the former RiceStix/H.D. Lee structure at 200 East Commercial Street in downtown Lebanon. After the announcement about three years ago by Capstone Development of St. Louis, the city and developer have worked on funding requirements and the building was approved for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places. Since then, not much has been heard publicly about the project in the past year. Brian Thompson, president/CEO of Lebanon Regional Economic Development, said Wednesday that behind the scenes work on the project is still ongoing. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Waynesville, MO
Laclede Record

Youth Academy 2022

A new group of potential Bad Boys and Bad Girls have started their patrol in the new Youth Academy class held at Lebanon Middle School as part of Summer Experience, the Lebanon School's summer school program. The Youth Academy, which runs from June 1 to June 14, is the latest incarnation of a class that was once the Junior Academy, an informational class for kids ran solely by the Lebanon Police Department, and postponed for two years by COVID-19. Now, the LPD has partnered with the Lebanon R-3 District to make the Youth Academy part of the Summer Experience curriculum. LPD School Resource Officer Vince Ambrose and Jill Ambrose, Middle School teacher, are co-teaching the class. During the two-year gap with no academy, the city hired Chief Bryan Arnold, who had the idea of placing the Youth Academy in a school setting instead of its meeting independently at the Mills Center like in years past. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

Lebanon man killed in crash on OO

A Lebanon man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck at 4:25 p.m. Thursday on Route OO, 10 miles west of Lebanon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cameron W. Cromer, 45, the driver of a northbound 2004 Cadillac Escalade failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver. Cromer was pronounced dead at the scene by Dallas County Coroner Matt Wisdom. The driver was apparently not wearing a seat belt.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

Possible new park employees discussed

The Lebanon Park Board discussed the need for a new employee to replace a departing swimming pool manager at Wednesday’s meeting. The pool manager will be leaving after this season, Park Director John Shelton told the board. Shelton said they could possibly put pool manager responsibility under a full-time position in the parks department. This person would be responsible for chemicals, pool parties, swim coach, lessons and weekend tournaments. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy