Holland Museum to hold ribbon cutting for restoration of Pere Marquette Red Caboose

By FOX 17
Fox17
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Museum plans to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion of the Pere Marquette Restoration Project's first stage. The museum says it...

www.fox17online.com

Comments / 0

CBS Detroit

Groundbreaking Event Planned For $11.2M Muskegon Museum Expansion

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for The Muskegon Museum of Art’s $11.2 million expansion project. The event is scheduled Saturday, according to the museum in western Michigan. The expansion is expected to be completed in 2024 and will include galleries, classrooms, a rooftop terrace and a public plaza. The expansion also will feature space for the works of women artists. Collectors Steven Alan Bennett and Elaine Melotti Schmidt have donated $1.5 million toward the expansion and more than 150 works of art created by women to the museum. The Van Kampen Boyer Molinari Foundation and city of Muskegon also donated $1 million each to the expansion. The museum opened in 1912 and has more than 5,000 pieces in its collection. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Dégagé to hold ribbon cutting for phase 1 of $7.5M expansion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A homeless shelter is scheduled to commemorate the opening of an expansion in downtown Grand Rapids next week. The ribbon cutting will be held on Monday, June 13 at 11:30 a.m., according to Dégagé Ministries. We’re told the new community center and dining...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caboose#The Restoration#Ribbon Cutting#Vehicles#Pere Marquette#The Holland Museum
Fox17

Downtown Muskegon Heights 'vision plan' approved

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A new “vision plan” for Muskegon Heights’s downtown area has been approved. The city says the Downtown Development Authority signed off on “Reaching New Muskegon Heights,” which involves renovating the Strand Theater and transforming Rowan Park. “Although there have been...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

8 unusual Michigan museums to visit this summer

For those of you who love going to museums and are looking to explore the unconventional, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s a list of 8 unique Michigan museums to consider visiting this summer:. American Museum of Magic. The American Museum of Magic in Marshall houses thousands...
Mix 95.7FM

Have You Seen The Most Unique Wedding Venues in West Michigan?

It's supposed to be the most important and perfect day of your life, so obviously you'll want to spend a lot of time considering where to host your Wedding. When choosing a venue, it's important to choose something that fits you. So if you're the type of bride with a spark of originality, or maybe you want something outside of the box, these venues may be perfect for you.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo to issue boil water advisory

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A water valve repair on Egleston Avenue is scheduled for Monday at 8 a.m., according to the City of Kalamazoo. During this time, the City of Kalamazoo is expected to shut the water off, resulting in a temporary loss of pressure and a precautionary boil water advisory.

