AMESBURY, Mass. — Multiple agencies in Massachusetts are still working to recover a 6-year-old boy who disappeared in the Merrimack River in Amesbury. State police said the search mission to find Mas DeChhat resumed at 8 a.m. Sunday after crews searched throughout the day on Saturday. The Massachusetts State Police Underwater Recovery Unit had 12 divers, along with four boat operators from the department's Marine Unit, searching the river with help from Boston Fire Department divers.

AMESBURY, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO