BTS Take a Stroll Down Memory Lane in 'Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)' Teaser: Watch

By Glenn Rowley
 5 days ago

BTS unveiled the first teaser on Tuesday (June 7) for their upcoming music video “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).”

The best may be yet to come, but in the 35-second clip, each of the Bangtan Boys’ looks reference one of the group’s music videos from the past as they stand in a sandy desert against a clear blue sky.

With mountains far off in the distance, a wind-ruffled RM stares down the camera over a pair of sunglasses. V is dressed in a suit, looking extra dapper as he holds a single red rose, while Suga poses atop a red piano in a hat similar to the one he wore in 2014’s “War of Hormone.” Jimin, meanwhile, wears a blue shirt perfect for the aesthetic of 2017’s “Spring Day.”

As the camera cuts to a closeup of Jungkook, the music swells, giving ARMY their first snippet of the celebratory track, which finds the septet singing, “The best moment is yet to come.”

The music video is set to be released in full on Friday (June 10), the very same day the boy band releases their new anthology album, Proof . Ahead of the three-disc studio set, each member of BTS shared the inspiration behind the songs he selected for the tracklist — from J-Hope choosing “Her” and “Outro: Ego,” to Jimin’s inclusion of “Filter” and “Friends.”

The same day Proof arrives, the K-pop idols are along kicking off their month-long #MyBTStory YouTube challenge by inviting ARMY to share videos of their best memories over the last nine years.

Watch the “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” teaser below.

Comments / 0

