ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nick Jonas Assures Fans He’s ‘Doing Much Better’ Following Softball Injury

By Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Nick Jonas is well and on his way to recovery. On Sunday (June 5), the “Jealous” singer was seen limping on his way into a hospital after getting injured during a softball game alongside brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas, but he has assured fans he’ll be in good condition just in time for their next concert.

A follower had tweeted a paparazzi video captured of Nick arriving at the hospital alongside Kevin on June 6. In the clip, Nick was still in his red and white uniform and placed most of his weight on his left leg. The video also captured images of Nick leaving the hospital with Kevin, in which he appeared to be in a more stable condition and limping much less than he did upon arrival. “It is so wrong to film this but I hope he’s okay! @nickjonas,” the fan tweeted with the clip.

Nick replied via Twitter , writing, “Yeah it is for sure… but I’m doing much better! Always good to be %100 sure! Can’t wait for this weekend in Vegas for round two!”

Jonas Brothers recently wrapped the June 3 and June 4 dates of their Las Vegas residency, performing at Dolby Live in Park MGM . The trio has three more dates scheduled at the venue for June 9, June 10 and June 11, which Nick previously stated he is excited to embark on.

Sharing photos of his performance alongside brother Joe and Kevin, Nick wrote on Instagram , “First 2 shows of our Vegas Residency are done. Looking forward to getting back up on stage this next weekend for 3 more,” adding a sunglasses emoji to the caption.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Justin Bieber’s face paralyzed after being diagnosed with rare disorder

Justin Bieber is experiencing paralysis in his face after being diagnosed with a rare disorder.  “I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have, a, this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” the pop star, 28, said in an Instagram video posted Friday.  According to New York’s Mount Sinai hospital, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is marked by a painful rash around the ear, on the face or...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son rocks out while the Rolling Stones perform

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son, Deveraux, rocked out backstage during a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England. Sporting an adorable Rolling Stones T-shirt and sneakers, Deveraux showed off his best dance moves, spinning around and shaking his floppy hair as he danced to The Rolling Stones’ 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
MUSIC
Billboard

Britney Spears’ Wedding Reception Included a Recreation of 2003 VMAs Kiss With Madonna

Click here to read the full article. Something old, something new, something borrowed, something to talk about. Britney Spears gave the guests at her wedding to Sam Asghari on Thursday night (June 9) a little of all four when she recreated her legendary kiss with Madonna from the 2003 MTV VMAs during the reception. Pictures of the lip lock repeat revealed Spears, 40, in a low-cut, fringe-sleeved red minidress leaning in to touch lips with the 63-year-old pop icon, who smooched back while wearing a brightly colored wrap dress. The kiss was a callback to the time the pair surprised the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Joe Jonas
Billboard

Beyonce Fans Are Certain New Music Is Finally Coming: Here’s Why

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé might be up to something. Try to stay calm. As of Friday (June 10), the 40-year-old superstar has deleted her profile pictures across her social media accounts, including Twitter, Instagram and TikTok — and suffice to say, fans have their theories about what it all means. Namely, members of the BeyHive are certain that new music is on its way, which, if they’re correct, would mean that Beyoncé is gearing up for her first official release in six years. Though she’s spent the past couple years guesting on other artists’ songs (see: her...
Billboard

Snoop Dogg Reveals His Personal Blunt Roller’s Salary Has Gone Up Due to Inflation

Click here to read the full article. The economic turmoil gripping the nation hasn’t just resulted in the highest gas prices ever recorded and a spike in avocado prices. It is also hitting one of the most essential services in our horticulture industry as well. Specifically, it’s blowing up the cost of retaining professional blunt rollers. You might recall that Snoop Dogg employs one such personal hash-sistant. And when Uber Facts recently reminded us of the fact that the rapper has a full-time blunt-tender who makes $40,000-$50,000 a year, Snoop replied “Inflation. Their salary went up!!” Back in 2019, Snoop dropped by...
BUSINESS
Billboard

Lizzo Honors Female Friendship With Bouncy New Song ‘Grrrls’: Listen

Click here to read the full article. Calling all ladies: This one’s for you. Lizzo dropped her new single “Grrrls” on Friday (June 10) — the second off her upcoming album Special — and it’s all about showing the love for her inner circle of best girl friends. “Where my girls, where my girls at?” the 34-year-old pop star sings on the track, her voice leading the charge over a bouncing bass beat and a repeating “wooo” vocal sample. “This the type of fight I’m looking for.” Ahead of the song’s release, Lizzo took to Instagram to celebrate its arrival with a slow-motion...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Follower#Dolby Live
Billboard

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Are Married After 5 Years of Dating

Click here to read the full article. Congratulations are in order, as Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are married! The pair tied the knot in a ceremony on Thursday (June 9). People reports that the couple were married in front of 60 guests at the Los Angeles ceremony, including Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace and Madonna. The magazine also reports that she walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” The pop star and the personal trainer — who announced their engagement in September — had previously teased details ahead of their wedding ceremony. On...
Billboard

Vanessa Hudgens Reflects on ‘High School Musical’ Audition & Meeting Zac Efron: ‘The Time Just Keeps Flying’

Click here to read the full article. If you feel like High School Musical came out an impossibly long time ago, just imagine how Vanessa Hudgens feels. During her recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 33-year-old actress opened up about how quickly the years — 16, if you’ve been keeping count — have gone since she first auditioned for Disney’s hit musical film series and met all her castmates. Sitting next to host Kelly Clarkson, who shared that her young children have now fallen in love with the movies more than a decade after they premiered, Hudgens revealed that she still distinctly...
MOVIES
Billboard

Stick Figure Drops New Single With Slightly Stoopid During Sell-Out Tour

Click here to read the full article. Stick Figure has released “Way of Life,” a new song featuring fellow American reggae stars Slightly Stoopid. It’s the lead single off of Stick Figure’s upcoming album, which is in the final stages of production and set to be released this year. The single has the classic Stick Figure sound, blending the dub reggae influence of King Tubby and Barrington Levy with the modern tropical house influence of Kygo. “I’ve always been intrigued by the soundscapes and reverbs used in Tropical House music,” Scott Woodruff, professionally known as Stick Figure, tells Billboard. “There is...
MUSIC
Billboard

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Wedding: Everything We Know

Click here to read the full article. Congratulations to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, who were married in a fairytale-like ceremony on Thursday (June 9). The pop star and the personal trainer — who announced their engagement in September — met in 2016 on the set of the singer’s “Slumber Party” video. The wedding was a charming celebration of the couple’s love, full of fresh, romantic colors. “We really wanted to make this a small and beautiful moment with family and friends,” Spears told Vogue. “We wanted warm and feminine colors including blush, white, cream, and gold, and a lot of various shades of pinks,...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Anna Lunoe, Marshmello & Khalid, The Chainsmokers & More

Click here to read the full article. This week in dance music: We spoke with white hot U.K. producer HAAi on the occasion of her new album, the video for Daft Punk and The Weeknd‘s “I Feel It Coming” reached a casual billion views on YouTube, Acraze continued to do it to it by signing with Capitol Records in partnership with Thrive Music, in honor of Pride Month we ranked the top 60 LGBTQ anthems of all time, ODESZA dropped a new single ahead of their hotly anticipated album coming next month, Claude VonStroke’s venerable Dirtybird Campout West Coast dropped...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Christina Aguilera Kicks Off L.A. Pride 2022 & Helps Fans ‘Express Their Individuality’ With Fun Wine Pop-Up Shop

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Christina Aguilera is kicking off Pride Month with Fun Wine. Ahead of her performance at the 2022 L.A. Pride Festival this weekend, the pop icon partnered with the wine brand to host the opening of her merch pop-up shop at Momenti LA in West Hollywood, Calif., on Wednesday. “I wanted to do things that allowed me to not only be a...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Billboard

21 Savage Says Jay-Z, Meek Mill Helped Him Get Released From ICE Custody

Click here to read the full article. When 21 Savage was arrested and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Feb. 2019, officials said the rapper born She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph was “unlawfully present” in the U.S. on a 2005 visa that expired one year after his arrival. At the time, Jay-Z called the arrest an “absolute travesty” Savage, who was born in the UK and came to the U.S. with his parents when he was 7, according to his legal team, had been trying to renew his visa since 2017 in the lead up to his detention during that...
Billboard

Carrie Underwood’s ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Is Here: Stream It Now

Click here to read the full article. After releasing her first holiday album, My Gift, in 2020 and her first gospel album, My Savior, last year, Carrie Underwood returns with her latest country album, Denim & Rhinestones, on Friday (June 10). The dozen-song album starts with the flirty, fun title track, and continues with “Velvet Heartbreak,” the album’s first release, “Ghost Story,” “Hate My Heart,” “Burn,” the summer-ready “Crazy Angels” and more. In April, Underwood’s performance on the CMT Music Awards of “Ghost Story” saw Underwood taking her live show to new heights — literally — as she performed some aerial acrobatics...
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Halsey Partners With Samsung to ‘Share a Glimpse’ of Love Story With Alev Aydin in ‘So Good’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Halsey‘s bringing their love story to fans in the music video for new single “So Good” — and they got a little bit of a technological assist to make the visual. The artist and Samsung are sharing first with Billboard that they collaborated to make Halsey’s vision for the visual — which was directed by her partner, Alev Aydin — a reality. “The film we created for ‘So Good’ really tells the full story of the song in the way I intended. Samsung helped us share our vision, giving us the creative freedom we...
Billboard

Miley Cyrus, My Chemical Romance, Paramore & More to Headline Mexico City’s 2022 Corona Capital Festival

Click here to read the full article. Miley Cyrus, My Chemical Romance, Arctic Monkeys, Paramore and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs will headline November’s Corona Capital Festival. The Nov. 18-20 event that will take place at Curva 4 Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City will also feature Lil Nas X, Brian Wilson, Phoebe Bridgers, Liam Gallagher, The 1975, Run the Jewels, Bright Eyes, Father John Misty, Foals, Spoon, IDLES, Jamie xx, Mitski, Andrew Bird, beabadoobee, Marina, black midi, Two Door Cinema Club, Girl in Red and many more. Tickets for the event will go on sale on June 15 here. For the...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Demi Lovato Returns to Their Roots: ‘This Is My Story, and I’m Going to Tell It’

Click here to read the full article. “Demi leaves rehab again,” Demi Lovato begins new single “Skin of My Teeth.” “When is this s—t gonna end?” The couplet, and the razor-wire guitar riff around it, serve as an abrupt introduction into Lovato’s new era. In January, the superstar held a “funeral” for their pop music, officially starting a fresh professional chapter following last year’s sprawling, A-list collaborations-heavy album Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over. Post-funeral, then, “Skin of My Teeth” is Lovato’s riotous wake. It’s her chance to not only participate in the mainstream’s recent pop-punk revival, but...
MUSIC
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Covers Radiohead, The Weeknd & More on ‘Kellyoke’ EP: Stream It Now

Click here to read the full article. If you love Kellyoke, this EP’s for you. On Thursday (June 9), Kelly Clarkson released her first Kellyoke EP, based on the popular cover-song segment from The Kelly Clarkson Show. The EP contains a total of six tracks — her renditions of “Blue Bayou” by Linda Ronstadt, “Call Out My Name” by The Weeknd, “Queen of the Night” by Whitney Houston, “Trampoline” by SHAED, “Fake Plastic Trees” by Radiohead, and the EP’s lead single “Happier Than Ever,” originally performed by Billie Eilish. Clarkson’s Kellyoke EP picks up where her covers from The Kelly Clarkson Show leave...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy