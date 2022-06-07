ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
30-year-old Taylor Wayne Smith dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

30-year-old Taylor Wayne Smith dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

Authorities identified 30-year-old Taylor Wayne Smith as the man who lost his life after being struck by a Jeep Patriot on May 29 in Nashville. The fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Nolensville Pike near Vivelle Avenue [...]

