Siblings break world record with walks on 54-foot, 1-inch stilts

June 7 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin brother and sister each unofficially broke a Guinness World Record when they went walking on stilts measuring 54 feet and 1 inch tall.

Jordan Wolf and Ashley McCauley, siblings whose father held the record for tallest stilts four times, took turns walking 10 steps on the massive stilts during Dairyfest in Mashfield.

The siblings each broke the current record for tallest stilts, 53 feet and 10 inches. The record was set by Saimaiti Yiming in 2006 in China.

The siblings said only Wolf's walk is being submitted to Guinness World Records for official verification, as the record-keeping agency told them only one person can hold the record.