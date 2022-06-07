ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 2

Missouri State Sen. Bob Onder drops out of race for St. Charles County executive

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qpbRH_0g3FRiTb00

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – After two terms representing St. Charles County in Missouri Congress, State Sen. Bob Onder will drop out of a race for another political office.

Onder (R-District 2) announced Tuesday via Facebook that he will drop out of the race for St. Charles County Executive. According to the Missouri Times , he first announced his intent to run for the office in February. Onder says taking on the position would not be in the best interests of his family.

“This decision, I believe, is best for my family, and will also allow me to focus on elections deeply important to the future of our state, including the race for my own replacement in Senate District 2,” said Onder via Facebook.

Trending: Target cuts prices, vendor orders to clear out huge inventory

Onder’s term representing District 2 in the Missouri State Senate will end in January 2023. He was first elected to his state Senate seat in 2014.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of St. Charles County and the state of Missouri in the Missouri Senate for the past eight years. During this time my family has sacrificed much to allow me to serve.”

Onder has supported legislation in favor of voter ID and redistricting in Missouri. In his Facebook post Tuesday, he showed opposition to ranked-choice voting, an electoral system in which voters rank candidates by preference on their ballots.

Caught on camera: Car burglars get in shootout with St. Louis homeowner

Onder is endorsing State Rep. Nick Schroer for the District 2 race.

CORRECTION : A previous version of this story said Rep. Nick Schroer was racing for St. Charles County executive. He is running for the District 2 seat of the Missouri State Senate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed eminent domain law Saturday

SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Mike Parson signed the House Bill 2005 into effect on Saturday at the Missouri State Fairgrounds. The signing took place during the Missouri Cattlemen's Association's annual Steak Fry Dinner. The new eminent domain law will require energy companies to pay private landowners 150% of the fair market value to use their The post Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed eminent domain law Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri State#State Of Missouri#State Senate#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#Missouri Congress#The Missouri Times#District 2#The Missouri Senate
FOX2Now

Fastest-growing counties in Missouri

Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Ten places to visit from St. Louis on one tank of gas

ST. LOUIS – Rising gas prices might make it tough to plan out a long summer road trip. Fortunately, for those who live around the St. Louis area, you might not need more than one fill-up to explore many interesting destinations around Missouri and Illinois. Whether you’re looking for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missouri school districts (Neosho) subpoenaed over surveys

NEOSHO, Mo. – The Missouri Attorney General subpoenas several school districts, including Neosho, over questionable student surveys. Attorney Eric Schmitt’s Office states the surveys may have been given to students without parental consent. They also may have asked students about their parents’ political beliefs and income, racially-biased questions, among other things.
NEOSHO, MO
kcur.org

Missouri on the verge of removing unenforceable discriminatory restrictions from housing deeds

Realtor Shari Asher’s clients were in the process of listing their home in Monett in 2019 when they saw something in the deed that rattled them. “When I sat down at their dinner table, I could tell they were both very embarrassed,” Asher said. “The wife slid a stack of papers across the table to me and said, ‘We need for you to read the deed restrictions.’”
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

Mazzie Boyd running against incumbent Railsback in HD2

Jefferson City, Mo. — At 23 years old, Mazzie Boyd is running for State representative. She’s also running in the newly-drawn House District (HD) 2. It’s also a district that she had to move a couple-of-miles east to run in. She thus far hasn’t been able to hire a political consultant.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
FOX2Now

Cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,040,405 which is 807% higher than the state average of $225,067.
FOX 2

FOX 2

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy