WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Babette

June 7th – Meet Babette!

Babette is a 8 year-old spayed female.

She is a big lover and will give you affection whenever she gets the chance.

She is great with kids but not so much other cats and dogs.

If you’re interested in Babette, you can contact the Broome County Humane Society

