ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel 34

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Babette

By Noah Holloway
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Qk91_0g3FQm2i00

June 7th – Meet Babette!

Babette is a 8 year-old spayed female.

She is a big lover and will give you affection whenever she gets the chance.

She is great with kids but not so much other cats and dogs.

If you’re interested in Babette, you can contact the Broome County Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 1

Related
News Channel 34

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Valentina

June 8th – Meet Valentina! Valentina is a 4 year-old spayed female. She is beautiful Siamese cat, which are a rarity in shelters! She can be a bit shy at first when meeting new people but she is very easy to have open up. If you’re interested in Valentina, you can contact the Broome County […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Pets#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
FL Radio Group

Auburn HGTV Featured House Up for Auction

A large Auburn house that was built in 1827 and featured on national television will be sold at an auction later this month. The Citizen reports the 6,000-square-foot house at 24 Grover St. will be sold in an in-person and online auction on Saturday, June 18th. The house was featured...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York State Passes Bill to Allow “Green” Burials

The term human composting may sound a bit morbid, but could it be a more environmentally sound way to say goodbye to loved ones who have passed?. Syracuse.com says that New York has taken the next step in legalizing the practice some refer to as 'green" burials. All it will take is a signature from Governor Hochul and the bill will become law. If so, New York will become one of only four states that allow the practice.
POLITICS
News Channel 34

Latest numbers, June 10th

BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County. 199 cases have been reported in the past 5 days, with 49 of them new. 42 people are currently in the hospital. The number of deaths increased to 526.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Two Chemung County restaurants up for sale

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local restaurants are being sold in Pine City and Elmira, according to real estate listings recently posted. 1157 North, located on North Main Street in Elmira has been listed on Howard Hanna’s website for $400,000. The restaurant is described as a “turnkey opportunity”, with a capacity of 80 people […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Man Arrested For Having Too Many Wildlife Feeders?

A state man has been arrested twice within a matter of days for something you may not have known you could be arrested for. The NY Department of Environmental Conservation says that feeding some wildlife, such as moose and wild deer is prohibited. Their website states that these laws are to "reduce risks associated with communicable wildlife diseases, minimize conflicts with deer (and other wildlife), and protect wildlife habitats.". However, deeding ducks and geese isn't necessarily illegal in New York, according to the DEC.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy