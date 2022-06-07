WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Babette
June 7th – Meet Babette!
Babette is a 8 year-old spayed female.
She is a big lover and will give you affection whenever she gets the chance.
She is great with kids but not so much other cats and dogs.
If you’re interested in Babette, you can contact the Broome County Humane Society
Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton AgwayCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.
Comments / 1